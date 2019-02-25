1 읽는 중

글자크기 설정

글자크기 설정 시 다른 기사의 본문도
동일하게 적용됩니다.

사회

3 Fun Facts About BTS JIN That You Probably Didn't Know!

중앙일보

입력

Photo from Twitter

Photo from Twitter

Everybody has some interesting reasons for being the way they are, and that is just what makes each and every person unique and special. Of course, BTS members are the same, too! Let's take a look at a few fun trivia tidbits about BTS Seokjin that you may have never heard about!

The more you know!

1) He loves lobster, and his fondness for lobster came rather unexpectedly.

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

It's said that one time, his mother brought home a live lobster to cook and eat, and Jin asked if they could raise it. He got quite the scolding and then ended up eating it, and at which he said that the flavor was like a whole new world! Ever since then, lobster has been his food.

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

2) He has a very good, straight sitting posture.

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

Ever since he was little, he said that his mother would not let him watch his Pokemon shows if he did not watch them sitting up straight. He also had to watch TV cross-legged with his back straight or else his mom would turn off the TV. That lesson must have really stuck with him even until this day!

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

3) He enjoys cooking and shopping for groceries.

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

During an interview where he was asked if he liked cooking, Jin reportedly said "It was normal for my family to all make something to eat together because my father was good at cooking. I also like going grocery shopping so when I was in high school I would go to the market with my mom once every two days. … Now, it's too bad that I'm so busy I don't have many opportunities to cook." He also expressed that whenever there's time, he would like to go to the supermarket to buy ingredients and then make food together with Jimin and Jungkook (who also like cooking) at their dorms.

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

Additionally, he also said, "ever since our debut, it was hard to get used to our unregular living schedule. At home, we would eat breakfast at 7, lunch at around 12 or 1, and dinner always at 6." The times were strictly kept daily, and so busy, constantly changing schedules of being and idol were not easy at first!

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

Did you already know these fun facts about Jin? Stay tuned in at VoomVoom for more interesting trivia and info like this!

By Bongbong and Malina Fairchild voomvoomk@gmail.com

앱에서만 제공되는 편의 기능
  • · 로그인하면 AD Free! 뉴스를 광고없이 더 깔끔하게
  • · 속보는 물론 구독한 최신 콘텐트까지! 알림을 더 빠르게
  • · 나에게 딱 맞는 앱 경험! 맞춤 환경으로 더 편리하게
Innovation Lab
2024 아트 & 패션 트렌드 보고서
2024 아트 & 패션 트렌드 보고서

Posted by 더 하이엔드

영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다
영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다

Posted by SIMMONS

인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래
인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래

Posted by 더존비즈온

K, 도쿄에 상륙하다
K, 도쿄에 상륙하다

Posted by iLab 오리지널

2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정
2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정

Posted by 더 하이엔드

개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드
개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드

Posted by 더 하이엔드

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT