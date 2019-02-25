3 Fun Facts About BTS JIN That You Probably Didn't Know!

Everybody has some interesting reasons for being the way they are, and that is just what makes each and every person unique and special. Of course, BTS members are the same, too! Let's take a look at a few fun trivia tidbits about BTS Seokjin that you may have never heard about!

1) He loves lobster, and his fondness for lobster came rather unexpectedly.

It's said that one time, his mother brought home a live lobster to cook and eat, and Jin asked if they could raise it. He got quite the scolding and then ended up eating it, and at which he said that the flavor was like a whole new world! Ever since then, lobster has been his food.

2) He has a very good, straight sitting posture.

Ever since he was little, he said that his mother would not let him watch his Pokemon shows if he did not watch them sitting up straight. He also had to watch TV cross-legged with his back straight or else his mom would turn off the TV. That lesson must have really stuck with him even until this day!

3) He enjoys cooking and shopping for groceries.

During an interview where he was asked if he liked cooking, Jin reportedly said "It was normal for my family to all make something to eat together because my father was good at cooking. I also like going grocery shopping so when I was in high school I would go to the market with my mom once every two days. … Now, it's too bad that I'm so busy I don't have many opportunities to cook." He also expressed that whenever there's time, he would like to go to the supermarket to buy ingredients and then make food together with Jimin and Jungkook (who also like cooking) at their dorms.

Additionally, he also said, "ever since our debut, it was hard to get used to our unregular living schedule. At home, we would eat breakfast at 7, lunch at around 12 or 1, and dinner always at 6." The times were strictly kept daily, and so busy, constantly changing schedules of being and idol were not easy at first!

