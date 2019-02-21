1 읽는 중

RM Talks About Tour, New Album And Thanks ARMY

중앙일보

입력

Photo from BTS V LIVE

RM, BTS's leader had time to talk with his fans about his thoughts on BTS's upcoming stadium tour, new album, and contract extension on V Live.

He is a leader material for sure! Much respect for him

Photo from BTS V LIVE

RM first mentioned the tour by saying, "I'm very looking forward to 'The Wembley' concert. The tour has been announced and it might generate lots of different thoughts and opinions on it. So we are putting lots of efforts into it so that many people can see and enjoy the show. And we are taking a rest as much as we can. I think it's going well. I will be sure to make up for the things that I need to improve by looking back on myself".

He also shared his opinion on their new album. RM said, "I was wondering when we get to work on our new album. But it's going great. The reason why I started recording right after I got back from Fukuoka is that I have to be satisfied with my own work since so many people are paying attention to it. Just like I felt at The Grammys. I can't afford to do it in a half-hearted manner. I'm being very careful with every word I write. As soon as I come up with a better idea, I ask the staff about it and share opinions with each other. Other members are staying in the company and are working hard."

Also, he raised expectations by saying, "People say, 'They probably have nothing new to come back with. They will probably do something like this.' But no. We have a lot more to do. I personally like this new album. It doesn't mean that I like the vibe of the album but the tracks are organically arranged."

"What I think nowadays is that we 7 members are all very different. We are in the same boat but we are looking at different directions. We have distinct dispositions, different things to do. But by being in the same team, we are able to see each other's ideal aspects and pull off things that we couldn't have done in the name of BTS. I think they know better than I do."

He continued, "It's such a miracle that I've made it this far, including the contract extension. We could have said good-bye to each other but we came this far. I'm so grateful. I don't know how many chapters we have ahead, but I will do my utmost best. I know it's impossible not to regret but I will do my best. I trust other members and they trust me too. We will try to do all we can for the next album and other albums to come out in the future. Plus, we will be sure to try to lessen what our fans are worried about. So I want our fans to trust us a bit more. We will work super hard. Thank you always."

Lastly, RM added, "I will work hard and run with my two feet for you guys. No matter what they say about us,we are still BTS. I'm eternally grateful for all the glory that I'm receiving. But I think it's not mine. It's BTS's and yours. I think BTS equals ARMY. I've been thankful while working on the album. So I wanted to say that I love you, and I appreciate it."

By Jay Yoo and BongBong voomvoomk@gmail.com

