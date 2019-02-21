1 읽는 중

글자크기 설정

글자크기 설정 시 다른 기사의 본문도
동일하게 적용됩니다.

사회

YOON JISUNG's Releases Solo Album, Talks About WANNA ONE Members

중앙일보

입력

Photo from Ilgan Sports

Photo from Ilgan Sports

Yoon Jisung from the former group Wanna One has released his first single mini-album and is the first from the group to release something.

Congratulations for your first solo, Jisung!!

Photo from Ilgan Sports

Photo from Ilgan Sports

Jisung's showcase for his mini album Aside was held yesterday during the evening on February 20th at Blue Square IMarket Hall.

During his speech, he admitted "I'm the first of the Wanna One members to come out with a solo. It's actually a little burdensome. Since I'm the first one to release something, I want to make sure I show you something good and since I think it will of course be a good influence to my dongsaengs, I took that burden and made sure to prepare well."

Working alone to create his singles, Jisung did miss his old members. He smiled as he commented, "We all contact each other every day. I'll wake up and see that I have over 80 messages, they must never sleep. We contact each other every day and call each other often."

Jisung is not the only of the Wanna One members to be working on different projects nowadays, however. "We share our schedules. Both Ha Sungwoon and I's birthday is in March, so we decided to all get together. I want to say, thank you for always supporting me, and I love you and thank you for always showing that you are always with me and supporting me."

During the showcase, Jisung was given the chance to give a "video letter" to the other Wanna One members. He laughed and shyly said, "I'm going to work really hard. Thank you for always saying you want to listen to my song and asking when it's going to come out. I will work really hard and I hope that all the Wanna One members do well and we can meet again on stage, smiling and happy."

Photo from Ilgan Sports

Photo from Ilgan Sports

By Bongbong and Malina Fairchild voomvoomk@gmail.com

앱에서만 제공되는 편의 기능
  • · 로그인하면 AD Free! 뉴스를 광고없이 더 깔끔하게
  • · 속보는 물론 구독한 최신 콘텐트까지! 알림을 더 빠르게
  • · 나에게 딱 맞는 앱 경험! 맞춤 환경으로 더 편리하게
Innovation Lab
2024 아트 & 패션 트렌드 보고서
2024 아트 & 패션 트렌드 보고서

Posted by 더 하이엔드

영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다
영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다

Posted by SIMMONS

인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래
인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래

Posted by 더존비즈온

K, 도쿄에 상륙하다
K, 도쿄에 상륙하다

Posted by iLab 오리지널

2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정
2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정

Posted by 더 하이엔드

개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드
개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드

Posted by 더 하이엔드

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT