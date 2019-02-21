V and PARK BO GUM's Special Collaboration Coming Soon?

1 읽는 중

Photo from Park Bo Gum&#39;s Twitter

Recently, Park Bo Gum posted his selfies with BTS's V on his Twitter with a caption that goes "I wish for more good days". In the photos, the two friends look great as always in casual clothes even without makes up on.

Please someone make it happen!

As many of fans already know, Park Bo Gum and V have been showing their friendly relationship since 2015. The relationship has been regarded to be special since they took the time out of their hectic schedules to meet up with each other as top stars who made it in their respective field.

To these photos, fans have shown various reactions such as "I want to see them do the photo shoot together" "Let them be in a show where they travel together" "It would be awesome to see them act in the same drama" and so on.

Last year in January, when V was asked who he wants to collaborate with in and out of the country, he picked Park Bo Gum.

And when Park Bo Gum was asked about the possibility of the "special collaboration", he said, "I should give him a love call haha" perhaps in response to V's answer. Jeff Benjamin, a Billboard columnist, tweeted Park Bo Gum's answer with a heart, showing his interest in the collab.

Now, some of you might wonder how they can collaborate sine the field they each work in is different. Though V is now focusing on his career as a singer, he has an experience of acting in a drama called Hwarang, and Park Bo Gum is not only a good actor but he has made a debut as a singer by releasing an original sound track of a drama that he was cast in, Moonlight Drawn by Clouds called My Person.

Although they were in Coca Cola's commercial together last year, many fans hope to see them more in the same scene where they can display their versatility in the near future.

By Jay Yoo and BongBong voomvoomk@gmail.com

