1 읽는 중

글자크기 설정

글자크기 설정 시 다른 기사의 본문도
동일하게 적용됩니다.

사회

Fan Compares Bias to Desserts and Pastries??

중앙일보

입력

Photo from Twitter

Photo from Twitter

Kudos to the creativity on this one!

She really does look "sweet" here, doesn't she??

There is a special Twitter account dedicated specifically to Rachel of the girl group APRIL. Not just your average fan Twitter account, this account does more than just upload pictures of their idol.

They do upload pictures, but next to each picture of Rachel (and occasionally with other members from APRIL), the twitter account user also uploads another picture adjacent to it.

This complimentary picture is a high-quality supplemental picture of some sort of fancy dessert, but not just any dessert! The two pictures compliment each other very well in that the dessert matches the picture of Rachel in terms of color, shapes, and overall feeling.

Whether a fan of Rachel and APRIL or not, the amount of dedication towards finding pictures that match so well is very impressive. Better than simply explaining the pictures with words is to simply see them for yourself. Enjoy a rainbow of Rachel and beautiful desserts!

By Bongbong and Malina Fairchild voomvoomk@gmail.com

앱에서만 제공되는 편의 기능
  • · 로그인하면 AD Free! 뉴스를 광고없이 더 깔끔하게
  • · 속보는 물론 구독한 최신 콘텐트까지! 알림을 더 빠르게
  • · 나에게 딱 맞는 앱 경험! 맞춤 환경으로 더 편리하게
Innovation Lab
2024 아트 & 패션 트렌드 보고서
2024 아트 & 패션 트렌드 보고서

Posted by 더 하이엔드

영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다
영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다

Posted by SIMMONS

인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래
인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래

Posted by 더존비즈온

K, 도쿄에 상륙하다
K, 도쿄에 상륙하다

Posted by iLab 오리지널

2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정
2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정

Posted by 더 하이엔드

개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드
개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드

Posted by 더 하이엔드

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT