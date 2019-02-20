1 읽는 중

글자크기 설정

글자크기 설정 시 다른 기사의 본문도
동일하게 적용됩니다.

사회

BTS Performs At The Wembley Stadium In Upcoming World Tour

중앙일보

입력

Photo from online community

Photo from online community

BTS is reported to be the first K-Pop artist ever to perform at Wembley Stadium, a place that is renowned for a British soccer field.

Guess how Jungkook reacted to their smaller concert halls in the past??

Today on the 20th, BigHit Entertainment unveiled BTS's plan for 2019 world tour, BTS WORLD TOUR 'LOVE YOURSELF: SPEAK YOURSELF.

The tour is going to take place in 8 cities in 5 countries including United States, Brazil, and England.

What caught fans' eyes was the fact that Wembley Stadium is one of the venues for the tour. The stadium is known to be extensive enough to accommodate up to 90 thousand audiences. What's more astonishing is the fact that the venue has 2618 bathrooms, which is as many as the concert hall that BTS had their first concert at could hold up to.

Photo from online community

Photo from online community

Photo from online community

Photo from online community

The Wembley Stadium is well-known for a venue that internationally famous musicians such as Queen, The Beatles, Michael Jackson, Elton John, ABBA, Rolling Stones and more had their concerts at in the past.

Photo from online community

Photo from online community

What's more, the place where Live Aid from the movie Bohemian Rhapsody was held is the stadium where BTS is going to have a concert at. From 2007, when the stadium re-opened, Muse, Ed Sheeran, Beyonce and more of top musicians also had their shows there.

Photo from movie Bohemian Rapsody

Photo from movie Bohemian Rapsody

Not just by the fact that it has such symbolic significance in K-Pop history, how BTS used to be before they became huge is what makes fans more touched by the group's insane success.

Back in the day when BTS was preparing for their show at Olympic Hall that is able to hold up to 3-4000 people, BTS members walked around the venue being startled at how big the hall is, which is only one third the scale of the concert hall of their upcoming tour. After a few years, BTS had another concert at Makuhari Messe in Japan. Jungkook was taken aback at how spacious the place is. Now, it's mind boggling that they are performing at a venue that can accommodate 15 times more fans than the one that surprised Jungkook in Japan.

As it is an extraordinary event in K-Pop history, the Korean boy band's unprecedented accomplishment is making head lines in a number of British media.

Now that every step the 7 boys are taking is becoming a worldwide issue and a new record every time, how farther they will make it is unimaginable.

By Jay Yoo and BongBong voomvoomk@gmail.com

앱에서만 제공되는 편의 기능
  • · 로그인하면 AD Free! 뉴스를 광고없이 더 깔끔하게
  • · 속보는 물론 구독한 최신 콘텐트까지! 알림을 더 빠르게
  • · 나에게 딱 맞는 앱 경험! 맞춤 환경으로 더 편리하게
Innovation Lab
2024 아트 & 패션 트렌드 보고서
2024 아트 & 패션 트렌드 보고서

Posted by 더 하이엔드

영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다
영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다

Posted by SIMMONS

인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래
인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래

Posted by 더존비즈온

K, 도쿄에 상륙하다
K, 도쿄에 상륙하다

Posted by iLab 오리지널

2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정
2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정

Posted by 더 하이엔드

개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드
개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드

Posted by 더 하이엔드

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT