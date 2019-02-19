1 읽는 중

사회

WANNA ONE PARK WOO JIN Goes For the Mike and Grabs...

중앙일보

입력

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

Wanna One may not be together anymore as a K-pop group, but they still are together and with us in all of our hearts! And most certainly, they are not and never will be forgotten!

So cute and so funny, I can't!

Looking back at past concerts and activities, a cute moment of member Park Woo-jin was rediscovered.

The episode was during a cover stage performance Wanna One performed of H.O.T's We Are The Future.

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

Woo Jin is dancing beautifully, performing well and everything is going smoothly.

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

But then when he smoothly reaches for the mic...

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

He misses! He merely pinches the air!

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

A silly mistake anybody could make, just made cuter and funnier by catching it on camera. If it embarrasses him, we can pretend like we did not notice!

Wannables who caught the mistake were all in uwus, with almost every comment similar to "He's so cute!!"

Photo from Twitter

Photo from Twitter

Whether in the past or in the present, and even in the future- even if he can't grab the mic, he always has hold of our hearts!

Photo from Twitter

Photo from Twitter

By Bongbong and Malina Fairchild voomvoomk@gmail.com

