1 읽는 중

글자크기 설정

글자크기 설정 시 다른 기사의 본문도
동일하게 적용됩니다.

사회

BTS Successfully Wraps Up Japan Dome Tour On High Note

중앙일보

입력

Photo from BTS Twitter

Photo from BTS Twitter

BTS has successfully finished their first Japan Dome tour.

They never stop WINNING, do they?

On the 16th and 17th at Yahoo Oku! Dome in Fukuoka, Japan, the internationally famed boy band's last concert of the Japan Dome tour LOVE YOURSELF ~JAPAN EDITION~ took place.

The 7 stars welcomed their fans with IDOL. The show was followed by I NEED U, RUN, DNA, FAKE LOVE and more of the group's Japanese version of hits.

The concert consisted of a variety of performances including each of 7 members' solo performances. Throughout the hours of the shows on both days, there were huge interactions between the boys and their fans by the group putting up impeccable live performances and the fans responding with big and enthusiastic cheers.

The tour has reportedly attracted 3.8 hundred thousand audiences throughout 9 shows at 4 different domes. It means 42 thousand fans were at each show on average.  Adding up ticket prices and merchandise sales, it is estimated that they have made 50 billion KRW in revenue.

Photo from BTS Twitter

Photo from BTS Twitter

The world-famous boy band is set to continue their world tour in Hong Kong at Asia World-Expo Arena in March 20~21, 23~24.

Photo from BTS Twitter

Photo from BTS Twitter

Photo from BTS Twitter

Photo from BTS Twitter

By Jay Yoo and Bongbong voomvoomk@gmail.com

앱에서만 제공되는 편의 기능
  • · 로그인하면 AD Free! 뉴스를 광고없이 더 깔끔하게
  • · 속보는 물론 구독한 최신 콘텐트까지! 알림을 더 빠르게
  • · 나에게 딱 맞는 앱 경험! 맞춤 환경으로 더 편리하게
Innovation Lab
2024 아트 & 패션 트렌드 보고서
2024 아트 & 패션 트렌드 보고서

Posted by 더 하이엔드

영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다
영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다

Posted by SIMMONS

인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래
인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래

Posted by 더존비즈온

K, 도쿄에 상륙하다
K, 도쿄에 상륙하다

Posted by iLab 오리지널

2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정
2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정

Posted by 더 하이엔드

개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드
개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드

Posted by 더 하이엔드

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT