BTS Successfully Wraps Up Japan Dome Tour On High Note

BTS has successfully finished their first Japan Dome tour.

They never stop WINNING, do they?

On the 16th and 17th at Yahoo Oku! Dome in Fukuoka, Japan, the internationally famed boy band's last concert of the Japan Dome tour LOVE YOURSELF ~JAPAN EDITION~ took place.

The 7 stars welcomed their fans with IDOL. The show was followed by I NEED U, RUN, DNA, FAKE LOVE and more of the group's Japanese version of hits.

The concert consisted of a variety of performances including each of 7 members' solo performances. Throughout the hours of the shows on both days, there were huge interactions between the boys and their fans by the group putting up impeccable live performances and the fans responding with big and enthusiastic cheers.

The tour has reportedly attracted 3.8 hundred thousand audiences throughout 9 shows at 4 different domes. It means 42 thousand fans were at each show on average. Adding up ticket prices and merchandise sales, it is estimated that they have made 50 billion KRW in revenue.

The world-famous boy band is set to continue their world tour in Hong Kong at Asia World-Expo Arena in March 20~21, 23~24.

By Jay Yoo and Bongbong voomvoomk@gmail.com

