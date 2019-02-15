1 읽는 중

글자크기 설정

글자크기 설정 시 다른 기사의 본문도
동일하게 적용됩니다.

사회

ITZY Members Show Up In BTS's Music Video?

중앙일보

입력

Photo from Ilgan Sports

Photo from Ilgan Sports

JYP's newly debuted girl group, ITZY is currently in the center of attention as a new new K-pop group that JYP has freshly presented.

They've grown up and finally made it!

Each member had gone through years of training before debut on the 12th. But that is not the first time that some of the members showed themselves in public.

It has been discovered that Shin Ryujin and Shin Yuna appeared in BTS's music videos in the past.

These two girls appeared in BTS's Love Yourself Highlight Reel that was released on August 2017.

The video is about a story of each BTS member with their respective female friends. Ryujin showed up as J-Hope and Jimin's friend and Yuna as Jungkook's friend.

Photo from BTS music video

Photo from BTS music video

Photo from BTS music video

Photo from BTS music video

Photo from BTS music video

Photo from BTS music video

In the story, Ryujin is J-Hope's dance partner while Jimin is in a position where he has to third wheel. And Yuna becomes friend with Jungkook who is wheelchair bound in a hospital.

Photo from BTS music video

Photo from BTS music video

Photo from BTS music video

Photo from BTS music video

Even though they were trainees, they were acclaimed by fans because of their dancing skill and natural acting.

Let's watch the music video to see if we can notice the girls!

By Jay Yoo and Bongbong voomvoomk@gmail.com

앱에서만 제공되는 편의 기능
  • · 로그인하면 AD Free! 뉴스를 광고없이 더 깔끔하게
  • · 속보는 물론 구독한 최신 콘텐트까지! 알림을 더 빠르게
  • · 나에게 딱 맞는 앱 경험! 맞춤 환경으로 더 편리하게
Innovation Lab
2024 아트 & 패션 트렌드 보고서
2024 아트 & 패션 트렌드 보고서

Posted by 더 하이엔드

영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다
영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다

Posted by SIMMONS

인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래
인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래

Posted by 더존비즈온

K, 도쿄에 상륙하다
K, 도쿄에 상륙하다

Posted by iLab 오리지널

2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정
2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정

Posted by 더 하이엔드

개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드
개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드

Posted by 더 하이엔드

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT