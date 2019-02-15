THE GUARDIAN, "BTS Has Vaulted Western Pop's Language Barrier"

The Guardian, a British daily newspaper, viewed a change in the music industry through BTS who raised themselves as a world famous boy band.

Hope BTS brings about more positive change

On the 6th, The Guardian published a news entitled, "Pop 2.0: how globalised music created a new kind of star."

The article analyzed the 2.0 generation of the pop industry with the successfully established South Korean boy band.

The British media delivered, "The paper’s critic, Jon Caramanica, recalled the week in August where K-pop seven-piece BTS and Puerto Rican star Ozuna’s respective albums debuted inside the US Top 10" “I remember looking at that and being, like, oh, this is it – this is the new pop order. This is not seven sub-genres ascending: this is pop.”

They also said that BTS is one of the core figures to have vaulted the language barrier that pop music used to have.

According to The Guardian, what the critic paid attention to is the fundamental alteration of the concept that English is the pop music's "Lingua Franca".

It was BTS singing songs in Korean and their fans singing along in the language that made the critic think in this certain way.

The Guardian explained, "The majority of their fans do not understand the lyrics. But what matters is that the language has never been an impediment for fans to loving music".

The writer of the article also mentioned, "If anything captured this remarkable new order, it was my friend’s BTS-stanning 14-year-old daughter, who spent the show singing every song. After discovering the group via social media a couple of years earlier, she decided to learn Korean and had now mastered enough to understand the songs", implying that what kind of language is used in music is not a hurdle for people to enjoy music any more.

By Jay Yoo and Bongbong voomvoomk@gmail.com