1 읽는 중

글자크기 설정

글자크기 설정 시 다른 기사의 본문도
동일하게 적용됩니다.

사회

The Real Reason BTS Got Called to the GRAMMYS??

중앙일보

입력

Photo from Yonhap=AFP/Robyn Beck

Photo from Yonhap=AFP/Robyn Beck

BTS made their entrance onto the stage as presenters at the LA Staples Center for the 61st Annual Grammy Awards on February 10th as the first Koreans to ever make an appearance at the ceremony.

Their plan definitely worked, that's for sure...

RM took the mic to present the award for Best R&B Album, saying in English, "Growing up in South Korea, we always dreamed about standing on the Grammy stage. Thank you to all our fans for making this dream come true, and we'll be back."

GIF from Grammy Awards

GIF from Grammy Awards

BTS being called to the Grammys as a presenter after not being nominated for an award themselves seems to be a certain sign that they had to make an appearance at the award ceremony one way or another. Media from both the United States and South Korea are analyzing BTS' invitation as a means by the Grammys to use the influence of the exceedingly popular group by getting them on the show by whatever means.

In fact, BTS was given quite the honor at the Grammys by being given seats closer to the front than some nominees in the Big Four Categories, even though they were not nominees themselves. Sitting in front of BTS were the CEO from Top Dawg Entertainment, Kendrick Lamar's label company, and the founder of Motown, the labeling company that brought up Stevie Wonder and Michael Jackson's The Jackson 5.

Photo from Twitter Screenshot

Photo from Twitter Screenshot

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

The Grammys are renown as the world's top music awards ceremony, boasting history and tradition, but has received some backlash during the recent years. As the majority of award recipients have been white, it has been criticized as the "White Grammys," and last year at the 60th Annual Grammy Awards, they recorded their worst viewing rate to date, with 19.81 million viewers.

So it only makes sense that the Grammys would pull the BTS card this year in order to break through the low ratings and color discrimination controversy. And it appears that the plan was carried out successfully, as the Grammys saw the proof of BTS' effectiveness in the numbers.

Photo from Twitter Screenshot

Photo from Twitter Screenshot

Interest in the Grammys exploded on social media even after only just announcing that BTS would be attending the show as presenters. BTS was the most talked about out of all the stars attending the Grammys, and the day the announcement was released, Grammy searches increased by 40%. Compared to last year, viewers of the Grammys increased by more than 100,000. American media also went crazy over the news of BTS attending the latest Grammys.

Photo from USA Today Homepage Screenshot

Photo from USA Today Homepage Screenshot

Photo from BBC News Homepage Screenshot

Photo from BBC News Homepage Screenshot

Photo from Grammy Awards Homepage Screenshot

Photo from Grammy Awards Homepage Screenshot

By Bongbong and Malina Fairchild voomvoomk@gmail.com

앱에서만 제공되는 편의 기능
  • · 로그인하면 AD Free! 뉴스를 광고없이 더 깔끔하게
  • · 속보는 물론 구독한 최신 콘텐트까지! 알림을 더 빠르게
  • · 나에게 딱 맞는 앱 경험! 맞춤 환경으로 더 편리하게
Innovation Lab
2024 아트 & 패션 트렌드 보고서
2024 아트 & 패션 트렌드 보고서

Posted by 더 하이엔드

영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다
영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다

Posted by SIMMONS

인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래
인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래

Posted by 더존비즈온

K, 도쿄에 상륙하다
K, 도쿄에 상륙하다

Posted by iLab 오리지널

2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정
2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정

Posted by 더 하이엔드

개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드
개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드

Posted by 더 하이엔드

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT