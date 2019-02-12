1 읽는 중

Fashion Exhibition that BLACKPINK JENNIE Visited??

Photo from Twitter, Instagram

Anybody familiar with fashion artwork has probably seen works by Megan Hess, whether you knew it was her art or not. Renown as the most famous and influential fashion illustrator, Megan Hess has brought her work to Seoul in the form of a great exhibition to showcase her art.

It looks like such a cool show, I'll have to go visit!!

The "Megan Hess in Seoul: ICONIC Exhibition" is the first stop in its Asia tour, and the message exudes courage, confidence, and love, and has gained much attention from fashion lovers in the area.

Among the many exhibit goers was BLACKPINK's Jennie. Jennie posted many pictures in a few different posts on her personal Instagram account, showing both the artwork and herself interacting with the set.

Jennie is known for being the face of Chanel, and Megan Hess has done work in collaboration with many famous high-end brands, including Chanel. Jennie was sure to post some pictures with the brand she likes and wears so much!

The ICONIC Exhibition, held at the Seouliteum in Seoul Forest Galleria Foret in Seoul, started in the middle of last October and will continue on until the end of March. We encourage any of you Voomies to stop by if you have the chance!

By Malina Fairchild and Bongbong voomvoomk@gmail.com

