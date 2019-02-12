8 Different Korean Staff Members Talk About How Nice BTS Members Are

There are so many factors that a person need to possess to be a consistently-loved star. Among them, there would not be a dispute over the fact that a good personality is one of the most important ones.

Such a role model and a positive influence!

As a globally recognized star, BTS is known for their niceness and a good character. Many domestic staff members have talked about the humble stars in interviews and even voluntarily wrote posts about them on some web forums.

Let's take a look at them.

1. One staff member once said, "BTS had made their way up from the bottom to the top within the country. Then they reached no.1 on Billboard charts. They are very influential to a point where they made a speech at UN. But their attitude is still the same. I met them the other day when they shot a PUMA commercial. They were still polite and diligent. I must have changed if I were in their position. But whenever I work with them, I always get an impression that they remain unchanged".

2. A jewelry designer Jung, Jaein, who worked with V for the K-drama Hwarang that V was in, mentioned V in one of her interviews.

When asked who left the biggest impression on her among the male actors, she said,

"I was surprised how different Taehyung was from how I thought he would be. I figured he was "tough " type of guy because of the music videos and live performances I watched before I met him. But in person, he wasn't like that at all. He was very gentle. He was courteous and talked nicely. Everyone liked him. Though he must have gotten lots of compliments already, he got shy and was grateful every time he was praised. I liked how pure he looked. He said he knows the group members that I sponsor. He said, "Isn't it hard to make all the jewelries for that many people at once?" I was surprised because nobody ever asked me that. And he is very young".

3. A person who was staffed to work with J-Hope shared an experience.

He said, "J-Hope has a great personality even though he is so popular. He was energetic until he finished filming even though it must have been tiring for him. He even bowed to every single one of the staff members" "It was a motivation for me to work harder".

4. In an article where reporters share opinions about celebrities, BTS once was covered.

It says, "Whenever we work with them, we always get excited. Everyone compliments them and enjoy their songs and dance moves" "We say that they are the only one who doesn't change after getting all the popularity." "People are fond of them for being so pure and innocent and many people claim that they are going to make it even bigger"

"Not to mention their polite behaviors, they never forget to bow to everyone before they leave no matter how exhausted they are. I'm so thankful for that".

5. Another news that BTS was covered talked about BTS's small yet considerate acts.

At a press conference where reporters were assembled to interview BTS, Suga told V to move the water bottle from the table. Reporters didn't ask them to move the water bottles, but they voluntarily removed things on the table so that it was better for the reporters to see them and take photos of them without anything getting in the way.

What it said was the most impressive about them was that the members took out a pen and a note to jot down the questions reporters asked them because they didn't want to omit anything. They were engaged in the interview in a serious manner. And the boys are said to sound very confident but humble and the same time.

6. A staff member who worked for Run BTS also wrote a post about BTS online.

The person said, "I usually only edit, but I had to tell them something so I went to the set. I was kind of nervous to see them in person because they are such a huge star. But when they showed up, the atmosphere of the set got even warmer" "Each 7 member greeted everyone, even to young staff members by bowing down. Idols usually take a bow only to those in high position. But BTS bowed down to me too. So I was so surprised"

7. A producer of a Korean show, Law Of The Jungle mentioned Jin in an interview. He said, "The whole cast agreed that they have never seen an idol who is as pure, bright, and positive as Jin is" "I heard it was his first time on a show by himself and I wondered why he hadn't been on other shows before because he did a great job".

8. Solbi, a Korean singer who was a jungle mate on the show also complimented Jin. She said, "Jin promoted friendship first. He wasn't shy at all" "I texted him when he topped the Billboard chart saying 'congratulations' and he texted me back right off" "He always answers. He is such a nice person".

At this point, it almost seems weird not to hear a person who has worked with the group speaking in high terms of BTS because as it can be seen above, a fairly large number of people have verified that they are good-tempered. What's astonishing is that these are just a tip of an iceberg.

They sure have the caliber to be in the position where they are!

Jay Yoo and BongBong voomvoomk@gmail.com

