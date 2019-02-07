1 읽는 중

글자크기 설정

글자크기 설정 시 다른 기사의 본문도
동일하게 적용됩니다.

사회

BTS's Speech Becomes the Textbook for Korean Students Who Hope To Be Global Leader

중앙일보

입력

Photo from online communtiy

Photo from online communtiy

It is very evident that BTS is leading the K-pop phenomenon both domestically and internationally.

Check out how BTS is covered in this educational program

Recently, BTS is being known as not only a group of artists but also as a topic of classes being covered for students in and out of the country.

Photo from online community

Photo from online community

In Chungchungbuk-Do in Korea, an English reading comprehension class called "I am BTS" is set to be held at Peace Memorial Park from March 9th to 30th.

This weekly course covers the BTS's speech at UN that took place last September. The class focuses on improving students' English ability as well as functioning as a stepping stone for students' dream as a global leader by translating the script of the speech and reciting it themselves.

The class is for middle school students and is free of charge.

Furthermore, there is another news about a class regarding the globally popular boy band.

Photo from online community

Photo from online community

Photo from online community

Photo from online community

Recently, on the homepage of DeCal program of UC Berkley, an introduction of a course called "Next Generation Leaders: BTS" has been posted.

This 2-credit-sociology course is based on Decal Program where courses are made and managed by students. But it is still legitimate and courses of the program are sought after by many students because of interesting topics that each course covers such as cooking, Harry Potter and so on.

The world is getting better for people who have a thing for K-pop, especially BTS, now that they can study and learn more about their favorite artists at the same time.

By Bongbong and Jay Yoo voomvoomk@gmail.com

앱에서만 제공되는 편의 기능
  • · 로그인하면 AD Free! 뉴스를 광고없이 더 깔끔하게
  • · 속보는 물론 구독한 최신 콘텐트까지! 알림을 더 빠르게
  • · 나에게 딱 맞는 앱 경험! 맞춤 환경으로 더 편리하게
Innovation Lab
2024 아트 & 패션 트렌드 보고서
2024 아트 & 패션 트렌드 보고서

Posted by 더 하이엔드

영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다
영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다

Posted by SIMMONS

인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래
인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래

Posted by 더존비즈온

K, 도쿄에 상륙하다
K, 도쿄에 상륙하다

Posted by iLab 오리지널

2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정
2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정

Posted by 더 하이엔드

개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드
개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드

Posted by 더 하이엔드

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT