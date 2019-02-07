1 읽는 중

글자크기 설정

글자크기 설정 시 다른 기사의 본문도
동일하게 적용됩니다.

사회

BLACKPINK Is Going To Be On Famous American Shows

중앙일보

입력

Photo from online community

Photo from online community

With K-pop trending big time in the U.S., BLACKPINK is spurring its career in the states by setting their apperance on American shows in concrete.

I bet more is coming soon!

On the upcoming 12th this month, the Korea's one of the most popular girl groups is known to be on the America's popular morning news show, Good Moring America, GMA. This is the girls' first appearance on an American show. As the show the girl group is set to perform live at Time Square Studio for the show with the highest viewer ratings among American morning shows, it is deemed that they are off to a great start.

This is the first time for a female K-pop group is making its appearance on GMA while it is the second time as a K-pop group subsequent to BTS.

With the news already being stunning for K-pop fans, this is not it. In addition to GMA, BLACKPINK is confirmed to appear on another American show called The Late Show With Stephen Colbert on the 11th at Ed Sullivan Theater in Manhattan, New York. The venue is well-known as the place where the Beatles had their first debut performance in the states.

This show also has the highest viewer ratings for a late night talk show with a lot of big names in diverse fields such as music, politics and etc, have made their appearances in the past.

Since BLACKPINK is a certified performer, fans are paying attention to how great their stage presence is going to be at the shows.

Guess more international recognition for the K-pop group is on the way!

By Bongbong and Jay Yoo voomvoomk@gmail.com

앱에서만 제공되는 편의 기능
  • · 로그인하면 AD Free! 뉴스를 광고없이 더 깔끔하게
  • · 속보는 물론 구독한 최신 콘텐트까지! 알림을 더 빠르게
  • · 나에게 딱 맞는 앱 경험! 맞춤 환경으로 더 편리하게
Innovation Lab
2024 아트 & 패션 트렌드 보고서
2024 아트 & 패션 트렌드 보고서

Posted by 더 하이엔드

영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다
영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다

Posted by SIMMONS

인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래
인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래

Posted by 더존비즈온

K, 도쿄에 상륙하다
K, 도쿄에 상륙하다

Posted by iLab 오리지널

2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정
2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정

Posted by 더 하이엔드

개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드
개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드

Posted by 더 하이엔드

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT