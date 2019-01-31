BTS Game?? BTS WORLD Teaser Released!

BTS is releasing a video game, and they have released their first video teaser!

I can't wait to play the game when it is finally released!!

The game, titled BTS WORLD, is a work by the gaming company Netmarble in collaboration with Big Hit Entertainment.

The teaser was tweeted on the BTS WORLD Official Twitter account with a link to see the short 30-second game teaser on the Netmarble Global YouTube channel.

Little is known about the game currently, and gameplay graphics were not a part of this teaser. Fans are showing their excitement by commenting and sharing the tweet and video.

We look forward to any new information that comes out about BTS WORLD!

By Bongbong and Malina Fairchild voomvoomk@gmail.com