1 읽는 중

글자크기 설정

글자크기 설정 시 다른 기사의 본문도
동일하게 적용됩니다.

사회

The Touching Story Behind RM's Door Sign

중앙일보

입력

Photo from Twitter

Photo from Twitter

How would you feel if you were a worker at a small handicraft shop, and you found out that one of your pieces of work was actually ordered by a world-famous celebrity?

I can't imagine how I'd feel if that was me!!

That is the story of one lucky shop owner when they realized that a simple, wooden door sign was actually ordered by Namjoon, or RM, the leader of the world famous group BTS.

Photo from Twitter @BTS_twt

Photo from Twitter @BTS_twt

The creator, who also manages a Naver blog to exhibit their works, uploaded a routine post showing off a certain wooden door plaque with the words "Rkive" and "RM" on January 24th. The post mentions that a young man ordered it as a door plaque for their studio.

Photo from Naver Blog ebanista

Photo from Naver Blog ebanista

Later, on January 27th, RM posted this picture to the official BTS account used by the members.

Without even having to say where he got the wooden door sign, ARMY quickly figured out the origin of the plaque when they found the craftsman's blog. The blog post boomed with popularity, and ARMY came to leave comments, telling the craftsman that the young man who ordered it was actually Namjoon from BTS, and showed him the Tweet. After seeing all of the comments on his post, he responded with the following comment.

"Hello, ARMY.
I'm the craftsman who made the door sign.

While working on the door sign project
I had no idea that its owner was the world famous artist Namjoon from BTS..
And that he would order something from such a small workshop like this...

I'm just beside myself ㅜ.ㅜ

It's an honor, Namjoon.
Hang up your beautiful door sign, make even better songs,
and continue to make ARMY happy.

Thank you to the ARMYs who have been coming here on a "pilgrimage" since dawn.

I apologize for not being able to respond to each of you.

ARMY,
stay happy~"

Additionally, the craftsman uploaded a short screenshot of his messaging with RM regarding the order, and in the exchange you can see the emoji that RM uses. This emoji, used on the main messaging application in Korea, Kakao Talk, has also boomed in popularity. It sure is cute!

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

The sign is now hanging proudly on the door of RM's "Rkive" studio, standing as the entrance to a room where a lot of creative magic happens!

Photo from Twitter @BTS_twt

Photo from Twitter @BTS_twt

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

By Bongbong and MalinaFairchild voomvoomk@gmail.com

앱에서만 제공되는 편의 기능
  • · 로그인하면 AD Free! 뉴스를 광고없이 더 깔끔하게
  • · 속보는 물론 구독한 최신 콘텐트까지! 알림을 더 빠르게
  • · 나에게 딱 맞는 앱 경험! 맞춤 환경으로 더 편리하게
Innovation Lab
2024 아트 & 패션 트렌드 보고서
2024 아트 & 패션 트렌드 보고서

Posted by 더 하이엔드

영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다
영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다

Posted by SIMMONS

인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래
인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래

Posted by 더존비즈온

K, 도쿄에 상륙하다
K, 도쿄에 상륙하다

Posted by iLab 오리지널

2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정
2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정

Posted by 더 하이엔드

개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드
개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드

Posted by 더 하이엔드

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT