The Touching Story Behind RM's Door Sign

How would you feel if you were a worker at a small handicraft shop, and you found out that one of your pieces of work was actually ordered by a world-famous celebrity?

I can't imagine how I'd feel if that was me!!

That is the story of one lucky shop owner when they realized that a simple, wooden door sign was actually ordered by Namjoon, or RM, the leader of the world famous group BTS.

The creator, who also manages a Naver blog to exhibit their works, uploaded a routine post showing off a certain wooden door plaque with the words "Rkive" and "RM" on January 24th. The post mentions that a young man ordered it as a door plaque for their studio.

Later, on January 27th, RM posted this picture to the official BTS account used by the members.

Without even having to say where he got the wooden door sign, ARMY quickly figured out the origin of the plaque when they found the craftsman's blog. The blog post boomed with popularity, and ARMY came to leave comments, telling the craftsman that the young man who ordered it was actually Namjoon from BTS, and showed him the Tweet. After seeing all of the comments on his post, he responded with the following comment.

"Hello, ARMY.

I'm the craftsman who made the door sign.

While working on the door sign project

I had no idea that its owner was the world famous artist Namjoon from BTS..

And that he would order something from such a small workshop like this...

I'm just beside myself ㅜ.ㅜ

It's an honor, Namjoon.

Hang up your beautiful door sign, make even better songs,

and continue to make ARMY happy.

Thank you to the ARMYs who have been coming here on a "pilgrimage" since dawn.

I apologize for not being able to respond to each of you.

ARMY,

stay happy~"

Additionally, the craftsman uploaded a short screenshot of his messaging with RM regarding the order, and in the exchange you can see the emoji that RM uses. This emoji, used on the main messaging application in Korea, Kakao Talk, has also boomed in popularity. It sure is cute!

The sign is now hanging proudly on the door of RM's "Rkive" studio, standing as the entrance to a room where a lot of creative magic happens!

By Bongbong and MalinaFairchild voomvoomk@gmail.com