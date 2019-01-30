Photo Filters that RED VELVET Uses on Their Instagram??

Any Instagram user and Red Velvet fan knows that Red Velvet posts some great pictures on their official shared Instagram account.

Learn how to take pictures the way Red Velvet does!!

Oftentimes, they use color filters or even fun animated filters to add some extra pizzazz to their pics! And many people probably wonder, how can I take a picture like Red Velvet? Because who wouldn't want to look like that! So cute and lovely.

So we at VoomVoom did some investigations and are here to give you the inside scoop on a few different filters Red Velvet uses on their pictures, and examples of them using them.

The app that Red Velvet seems to use most often on their pictures is called SNOW. SNOW is a popular filter camera phone application with many various filters and effects that you can add to your pictures and videos. Some are cute, some are funny, some are pretty, and some are vintage. Red Velvet has uploaded many different posts using these SNOW filters.

First off is an old fashioned video filter, that gives a vintage effect to either your video or picture. Yerim used it to record herself singing!

Next we have a cute, festive snowman hat. Seulgi looks so adorable!

Next, Irene sporting some quirky strawberry sunnies!

Two cute little bunnies~

SNOW also has a lot of other various old-fashioned video and camera filters! Here's another one that Seulgi used.

Some pretty sparkly bunny ears and whiskers on a few of the Red Velvet members!

And look at this adorable summery cat filter! The changing colors and moving fruits are so fun, and there is even a round-ears version!

Here is a more simple version, with no face decorations, but just a chic heart background. You can change the heart colors to white and pink, even!

Of course, Red Velvet doesn't need any filter to be as cute and pretty as they naturally are! But the SNOW filters certainly are a lot of fun to use, and if you ever want to try taking a picture similar to Red Velvet, we at VoomVoom recommend that you try out SNOW for yourself!

By Bongbong and Malina Fairchild voomvoomk@gmail.com