The Food That Made JUNGKOOK Almost Die (And Yet He Still Ordered It LOL)

Photo from VLIVE Screenshot

It has shown up in previous uploads and posts that BTS Jungkook cannot handle spicy food very well.

Do you wanna try it too?

Photo from Twitter

Photo from Twitter

A couple years back, Jimin and Jungkook uploaded a short snippet of them after eating some spicy chicken that they had modeled for at the time. The chicken was from BBQ Chicken, and they modeled especially for the spicy "Mara-Hot Chicken," which is also what was featured in their spicy Twitter upload.

You can tell that both of them are really feeling the heat!

Just a few days ago, Jungkook opened up a small Kakao Talk chat room for a few of his fans and him to chat and interact together. Fans love having the opportunity to enter the chat room and talk with him. On the 27th a little before 10 PM, Jungkook was chatting and said:

Photo from Twitter

Photo from Twitter

"I ordered Yupdduk.
But I can't handle spicy food well
so I ordered the less spicy one
Um
My tummy won't hurt haha"

Yupdduk is a popular chain restaurant in Korea that specializes in Tteok-bokki, or spicy stir-fried rice cakes. Although tteok-bokki can be found many places, with varying levels of spiciness, Yupdduk is known for their incredibly hot flavor. When Koreans hear "Yupdduk," they think HOT.

So when Jungkook said he ordered some Yupdduk, fans were quite surprised, as even the less spicy flavors are still very spicy to some people. But, he did say soon after that he added some extra glass noodles and cheese, which helps tone down the spiciness.

After telling ARMY he ordered Yupdduk, he then exclaimed that he forgot something important...

Photo from Twitter

Photo from Twitter

"Ah
Jumeok-bap
I didn't order jumeok-bap..!!!!
No!!!!!!!
Ha..."

Jumeok-bap is what they call rice balls, and they also help ease the spiciness and taste great when eaten together with tteok-bokki. Anyone would be sad to forget ordering jumeok-bap with their Yupdduk, and fans just thought Jungkook's reaction was adorable!

Jungkook knows how to get excited for food, and ARMYs could just imagine him shaking his chopsticks in excitement as he waits for his Yupdduk to arrive. Baby bunny needs his food!

By Bongbong and Malina Fairchild voomvoomk@gmail.com

