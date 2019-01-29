1 읽는 중

글자크기 설정

글자크기 설정 시 다른 기사의 본문도
동일하게 적용됩니다.

사회

What Happened to ROSÉ in This Picture??

중앙일보

입력

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

BLACKPINK fans and other netizens alike have been taken aback by a certain picture of Rosé that has been going around the internet.

I thought I was watching a magic show for a second!

Take a look first, and see what you think.

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

Notice anything a bit off??

At first glance, many people are saying that Rosé seems like she is in a magic show, where the magician splits her body into two parts.

Not only is she naturally skinny with a thin waist, but the way she is turned and the billowy, flowy shoulders of her outfit cover most of her arm, bent at the elbow, and make it seem like her upper body is separated from her lower body.

Some netizens even said it looks like Jennie is holding on to the top of Rosé and pulling her away.

What do you Voomies think? Did your eyes fall for the illusion or did you catch it right away? Let us know your thoughts in the comments!

By Bongbong and Malina Fairchild voomvoomk@gmail.com

앱에서만 제공되는 편의 기능
  • · 로그인하면 AD Free! 뉴스를 광고없이 더 깔끔하게
  • · 속보는 물론 구독한 최신 콘텐트까지! 알림을 더 빠르게
  • · 나에게 딱 맞는 앱 경험! 맞춤 환경으로 더 편리하게
Innovation Lab
2024 아트 & 패션 트렌드 보고서
2024 아트 & 패션 트렌드 보고서

Posted by 더 하이엔드

영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다
영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다

Posted by SIMMONS

인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래
인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래

Posted by 더존비즈온

K, 도쿄에 상륙하다
K, 도쿄에 상륙하다

Posted by iLab 오리지널

2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정
2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정

Posted by 더 하이엔드

개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드
개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드

Posted by 더 하이엔드

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT