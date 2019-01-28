WANNA ONE Last Concert, Members Part Ways in a Pool of Tears

1 읽는 중

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

WANNA ONE's last concert, '2019 Wanna One Concert Therefore' was held at the Gocheok Skydome last Saturday, on the 26th of January, where the members exited one by one leaving Kang Daniel standing alone on stage at the very end.

All the members exit, leaving Daniel standing all alone in the end

Photo from Wanna One Official Site

Photo from Wanna One Official Site

Photo from Wanna One Official Site

Photo from Wanna One Official Site

On this day. the WANNA ONE members showcased the best quality performance for their fans, marking their finale stage with Beautiful Part 2. However, the song had barely started when the members started to break into tears.

Having officially disbanded on the 31st of December, after the concert, the members would part their separate ways, never to work together again.

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

Knowing this fact more than anyone, the members seemed unable to hold in their tears. As the screen moved from member to member, doing a close up on each of the members faces, the fans present in the auditorium wailed in an uproar at their tear-stained faces.

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

Unable to continue singing, some of the members even slumped down to the floor. As if to share their sympathies, fans also sang along despite their own tears, cheering them on in their next stages of their lives.

When the time came to exit the stage, instead of leaving as one group, the members left one by one after saying their final words. In the end, only Kang Daniel was left to say his last words and exit the stage alone.

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Olleh TV Screenshot

Photo from Olleh TV Screenshot

Many fans complained at how the members exited their final stage. Calling it "cruel to the members," one netizen commented "Can't you keep them together for once?" Other netizens, who claimed they weren't even Wanna One fans, commented on how sad the scene was. "I'm not even a fan, but I have tears in my eyes."

By Bongbong and SongGirl voomvoomk@gmail.com

