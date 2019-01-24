First TXT Group Shot Revealed! Each Member Post a Greeting on Twitter

Big Hit Entertainment's new boy group, Tomorrow by Together, released a group photo and video last night at midnight, revealing the five members to be the final TXT members.

An all-new team comes with an all-new atmosphere!

The photo and video were posted on TXT's official Twitter, YouTube, and website. The video revealed the five boys, fooling around with each other playfully, showing robustness and youthfulness hard to be found in the current BTS team, who are already at their seventh year after their debut.

The TXT members also officially opened their Twitter account and each member posted their first tweet.

"Hello I am TXT's Soobin. I wanted to speak to you guys as fast as possible and now finally we opened our official page. I'm so excited to be the first one to leave a tweet!" The leader, Soobin posted, the first of all the members to post.

All the other members also tweeted their first greeting one by one. "Did you guys like the introduction film?" Beomgyu asked while Yeonjun thanked their fans for supporting them even before their debut. Hueningkai stated his determination to do his best and show their good sides, and finally, the youngest Taehyun tweeted "Please love TXT lots!"

The burst of new energy from a completely new team draws a lot of attention and expectations are high. Though much of the exposure comes from being BTS's hoobae group, these five visual king members have already been amassing their own fandom--and all of this even before their official debut! Will their debut stage finally be the next thing we can see? All one can do is wait and keep a look out for their next posting.

By Bongbong and SongGirl voomvoomk@gmail.com

