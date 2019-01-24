"Big Time Trending" Fox News Talks About LEE SORA's 'Song Request' Feat. BTS SUGA Dominating Charts

Singer Lee Sora's new song Song Request, featuring Suga of BTS is dominating charts both in Korea and in countries worldwide.

It's the song perfect for a rainy day...

According to Whale Report, a website that analyzes music data, Lee Sora's new song Song Request was ranked at first place in the Global Single Charts around two o'clock in the afternoon yesterday on the 23rd of January, not even 24 hours after its first release.

Accumulating data from the iTunes charts of 129 countries, the Global Single Charts testified to the explosive response Song Request is receiving worldwide. Not only did Song Request top all six of Korea's main music charts, a mere four hours after its release, but the song also took first place in the iTunes Top 200 Singles chart in over 40 countries including Brazil, Mexico, Sweden, Hong Kong, Taiwan, Thailand, and more.

The song, Song Request talks of turning on the radio on a rainy day and listening to a story similar to one's own. It plays with the emotions of the listener, which climaxes in an emotion-filled appeal for the DJ to turn on something that will make me laugh or smile, touching upon the yearning many people have of wanting to feel their emotions more deeply and the power that music has to do this.

The song is reported to have been written and composed by Korean artist, Tablo, who was known to have been working on a piece with Suga from before. Tablo explains that Lee Sora is like the listener while Suga is supposed to be the DJ who becomes the lyrics and the song to comfort her.

The song was even featured on a Fox News channel Fox5, where the news anchors explain the meaning and the lyrics of the song, claiming it to be "big time trending." Let's take some time to listen to the song and decide for ourselves!

By Bongbong and SongGirl voomvoomk@gmail.com

