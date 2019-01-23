Scenes That Are Highly Looked Forward To Be In BTS Webtoon Series

1 읽는 중

Other than their music and performances, there is another thing that BTS is known for. It's their Hwayangyeonhwa narrative. As it has been already shown numerous times before, each member has their own characters in the narrative and they played their roles in the music videos. A webtoon is being published on a weekly basis and it has been the talk of the town among BTS fans ever since the news regarding the webtoon.

This is going to be amazing!

Even Jimin tweeted the other day that he wants to see how he looks in the webtoon, resulting in arousing even more curiosity and interest in the content among K-pop fans.

With the greater part of the chapters left until the highly sought-after webtoon ends, there are many scenes to be unveiled in the webtoon that have only been shown in music videos and books.

Let's take a look at the scenes that people eager to be covered in the weekly series.

1. V

2. Jimin

3. J-Hope

4. Jungkook

5. Suga

6. Jin

7. RM

8. BTS

All these footage from BTS music videos still linger on fans' minds because not only each role was played well but also the story itself is impressive.
The weekly series is set to end in April and each episode is released on every Thursday for fans to enjoy.

You'd better catch up if you haven't had the chance to get around to it!

By Bongbong and Jay Yoo voomvoomk@gmail.com

