1 읽는 중

글자크기 설정

글자크기 설정 시 다른 기사의 본문도
동일하게 적용됩니다.

사회

The Place Where You Can Try Dishes That BTS Members Made Themselves

중앙일보

입력

Photo from BTS twitter

Photo from BTS twitter

On the 57th and 58th episodes of Run BTS!, BTS tried making Italian food with the help from chef Park, Junwoo. BTS divided into 3 groups to compete with each other with the food they made and the chef was the judge to decide whose dish is the best.

Is it for real that I can have food that BTS made?!

There, each team cooked their own dishes with ingredients such as beef tenderloin, sirloin, and chicken along with different types of pasta.

Even though Team Ref (RM, J-Hope, Suga) won and other team lost by a small margin, every dish they made looked so scrumptious that lots of fans showed a great deal of desire to try the food that the world-famous boy band made.

Recently, Ondabile, the restaurant where BTS and chef Park filmed the episodes of Run! BTS at made an announcement that the dishes that BTS made are going to be on the menu from January 25th to March 9th.

Photo from Ondabile Twitter

Photo from Ondabile Twitter

Photo from Ondabile Twitter

Photo from Ondabile Twitter

The announcement goes as follows:
*The period might vary depending on circumstances.
* From 12Pm-6Pm: Only desserts are available and dinner is served from 6 PM.
*Mondays are closed and Sundays are only for dessert cafe. (2/5 is closed due to Lunar New Year)
*Advanced reservations are requested.
*Add @ondabile on Kakaotalk and text to make a reservation. (From Tuesday to Sunday from 12 PM-12 AM)
*Or you can call 070-7719-1301 to make a reservation. (From Tuesday to Sunday from 12 PM-12 AM)
* Address: (Hannam-dong 28-2) B2, Dokseodang- 85, Yongsan-gu, Seoul

Photo from BTS twitter

Photo from BTS twitter

Photo from BTS twitter

Photo from BTS twitter

Photo from BTS twitter

Photo from BTS twitter

Photo from BTS twitter

Photo from BTS twitter

Those who want to try the BTS members' signature menus should definitely visit the restaurant and have some nice flavors on your taste buds with the Italian dishes that are acclaimed by the chef and the BTS members.

By Bongbong and Jay Yoo voomvoomk@gmail.com

앱에서만 제공되는 편의 기능
  • · 로그인하면 AD Free! 뉴스를 광고없이 더 깔끔하게
  • · 속보는 물론 구독한 최신 콘텐트까지! 알림을 더 빠르게
  • · 나에게 딱 맞는 앱 경험! 맞춤 환경으로 더 편리하게
Innovation Lab
2024 아트 & 패션 트렌드 보고서
2024 아트 & 패션 트렌드 보고서

Posted by 더 하이엔드

영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다
영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다

Posted by SIMMONS

인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래
인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래

Posted by 더존비즈온

K, 도쿄에 상륙하다
K, 도쿄에 상륙하다

Posted by iLab 오리지널

2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정
2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정

Posted by 더 하이엔드

개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드
개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드

Posted by 더 하이엔드

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT