1 읽는 중

글자크기 설정

글자크기 설정 시 다른 기사의 본문도
동일하게 적용됩니다.

사회

JYP's New Girl Group Gives Fans Heads Up On Their Debut

중앙일보

입력

Photo from JYP YouTube Channel

Photo from JYP YouTube Channel

On the 20th, JYP, one of the most renowned entertainment companies in Korea released a video of their new girl group that is set to make debut in a month.

I can't wait to see them perform!

The 1 minute and 10 second-long video that is entitled PROLOGUE FILM: ITZY? ITZY! contains each member showing off their respective charms with diverse facial expressions as well as fashion that portrays them the best. What's more, the up-tempo music in the background spices up the overall atmosphere of the clip as much visually striking as the video is.

As some of the members are already well-known to K-pop fans because of their appearances on K-pop audition shows in the past, it seems that they are already starting to have a solid fanbase, and will probably gain even more fans soon now that this video with the members radiating beauty is out.

Surprisingly enough, despite the fact that it has only been 2 days since the release of the video, it has garnered almost 3 million views so far, proving that this soon-to-debut K-pop group has a great potential of acquiring massive popularity from the public.

By Bongbong and Jay Yoo voomvoomk@gmail.com

앱에서만 제공되는 편의 기능
  • · 로그인하면 AD Free! 뉴스를 광고없이 더 깔끔하게
  • · 속보는 물론 구독한 최신 콘텐트까지! 알림을 더 빠르게
  • · 나에게 딱 맞는 앱 경험! 맞춤 환경으로 더 편리하게
Innovation Lab
2024 아트 & 패션 트렌드 보고서
2024 아트 & 패션 트렌드 보고서

Posted by 더 하이엔드

영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다
영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다

Posted by SIMMONS

인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래
인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래

Posted by 더존비즈온

K, 도쿄에 상륙하다
K, 도쿄에 상륙하다

Posted by iLab 오리지널

2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정
2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정

Posted by 더 하이엔드

개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드
개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드

Posted by 더 하이엔드

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT