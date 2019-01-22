JYP's New Girl Group Gives Fans Heads Up On Their Debut

On the 20th, JYP, one of the most renowned entertainment companies in Korea released a video of their new girl group that is set to make debut in a month.

I can't wait to see them perform!

The 1 minute and 10 second-long video that is entitled PROLOGUE FILM: ITZY? ITZY! contains each member showing off their respective charms with diverse facial expressions as well as fashion that portrays them the best. What's more, the up-tempo music in the background spices up the overall atmosphere of the clip as much visually striking as the video is.

As some of the members are already well-known to K-pop fans because of their appearances on K-pop audition shows in the past, it seems that they are already starting to have a solid fanbase, and will probably gain even more fans soon now that this video with the members radiating beauty is out.

Surprisingly enough, despite the fact that it has only been 2 days since the release of the video, it has garnered almost 3 million views so far, proving that this soon-to-debut K-pop group has a great potential of acquiring massive popularity from the public.

By Bongbong and Jay Yoo voomvoomk@gmail.com

