BTS V Once Again Shows Amity With PAUL KIM

As some of you guys are aware of, the friendship between BTS V and Paul Kim was spotted earlier this month at Golden Disc. It was assumed as though it had not been long since they got to know each other, but there were some moments where they displayed intimacy by talking up close to each other.

Such a desirable friendship! Keep it up!

By a V's tweet that was uploaded on a few days ago, it seems that their amicable relationship is still being well-maintained.

Recently, Paul Kim's new song, Green Light released. Just like what Paul Kim did with BTS's songs on his Instagram, V posted a screenshot of Paul Kim's latest track on BTS's official Twitter with a caption that goes "The color that I like #Taehyung #Ican'tsingthis #JustPaulKimhyung".

With Paul Kim fell in love with BTS as he showed on his Instagram right after Golden Disc, it would not be an understatement to say that Paul Kim and V, who share the same Korean name, are fond of each others' music as much as they support each other as a friend.

Some fans have claimed that because they each have distinct voices, they would make a perfect duo so they absolutely should do a collaboration.

It is being hoped by many fans that the two people with the same name stay on good terms with each other and keep supporting as they are now.

By Bongbong and Jay Yoo voomvoomk@gmail.com

