BTS "Hoobae" Group, Big Hit TXT Reveals Fifth But Not Final? Member BEOMGYU

Photo from Big Hit Official Twitter

Big Hit Entertainment released their fifth member for their new idol group TXT (TOMORROW X TOGETHER),
Beomgyu.

Will there be more? Or will it be a five-man team?

The name TXT contains the idea that "We who are different will come together with one dream and create our tomorrow:" This is to reflect the vision of the team to be a bright and healthy idol group with one dream, working towards one goal. Big Hit has revealed intentions for the group to make an official debut at the beginning of this year. As it is Big Hit's first idol group after BTS almost six years ago, expectations are as high as ever.

This is evident from the attention that the four members revealed prior to Beomgyu are receiving. Yeonjun revealed on the 11th is 19, making him the eldest of the group. Revealed next was Soobin, age 18, and the leader of TXT. The third to be revealed was Heuningkai, age 16, and also a Korean-American. The most recently revealed member is Taehyun, also age 16.

Each member was revealed independently with their own individual introduction videos, the group has already been gathering its own fandom. The accumulated views of all the members on YouTube have reached over 34 million and each time a new member is revealed the members' past photos and videos have been going viral in online communities, a rare occurrence for a new idol group.

Will there be another member after Beomgyu? Or has Big Hit finally laid down all her cards, presenting their all-new idol group ad a  five-man team? Fans will have to wait only a couple hours more.

By Bongbong and SongGirl voomvoomk@gmail.com

