PHOTOS: BTS V Needs Only a Few Seconds to Make Fans Go Crazy

BTS performed the encore stage for the High One Seoul Music Awards this past Tuesday on the 15th of January.

He looks like a fairy tale come true.

It was the ending credits scene and BTS was performing Idol as an encore when the camera suddenly turned to V, catching V on the screen for no more than a couple of seconds.

Yet, the few seconds was all V needed. The roar of the crowd and the howl of the fans could be heard even despite the loud music. Not soon after the ceremony was over, the single moment where V looks into the camera went viral on all kinds of online communities and SNS medias.

"I have to keep reminding myself this isn't computer graphics," one netizen commented on one of these uplaods.

"I marvel at how good looking he is each time I see him."

"I didn't know a human could look like this until I saw V."

There is no end to netizens' remarks of marvel and admiration. From the blueness of the hair to the bright ruby earrings that bring out the redness of his lips, BTS V completes the look with his dazzling eyes half opened in a sexy gaze.

"He looks in every photo," another fan remarks. "He can pull off saying he was modeling in just random photos." Here are a couple more photographs capturing his sexy blueness.

He looks just like he stepped out of a romance comic or a graphic novel.

And who would have known blue hair would match so well with denim? Only for the one and only BTS Teahyung.

How will Taehyung appear next? But fans are patient as they are still enjoying the spoils that they have for now.

By Bongbong and SongGirl voomvoomk@gmail.com

