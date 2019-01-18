1 읽는 중

글자크기 설정

글자크기 설정 시 다른 기사의 본문도
동일하게 적용됩니다.

사회

WANNA ONE SUNGWOON Embraces BFF BTS JIMIN at SMA Like It's His Own Award!

중앙일보

입력

Photo from Youtube Screenshot

Photo from Youtube Screenshot

Wanna One's Ha Sungwoon and BTS's Jimin once again showed fans a display of their friendship.

These two have such a great friendship, I love seeing them together!

A few days on January 15th during the 2019 Seoul Music Awards, BTS were called up once again to receive the Daesang award.

At the end of the ceremony, after BTS being called up to accept their prize and finish their anchor performance of IDOL, the top stars from the last year all went up on stage for a picture together.

Photo from Youtube Screenshot

Photo from Youtube Screenshot

After having fun dancing to the IDOL performance from beside the stage, Sungwoon was then seen clapping as he approached the members of BTS, and shook hands with Jin and RM, giving a quick hug to V and hand shake to Suga, exchanged a few friendly words with J-Hope, and lastly came up to Jimin for an especially big, full-on hug. (For those wondering, he did greet all seven BTS members, but Jungkook came on stage a bit later so they greeted each other after the pictures.)

Photo from Youtube Screenshot

Photo from Youtube Screenshot

Sungwoon and Jimin had been friends since even before Sungwoon became a part of Wanna One. Back in March 2017, Jimin posted a tweet on the BTS Twitter account telling other people to root for Sungwoon on the Produce 101 show, and he had also tweeted saying he wishes he could vote for Sungwoon, but he couldn't because he was abroad at the time.

Photo from Twitter @BTS_twt

Photo from Twitter @BTS_twt

Photo from Twitter

Photo from Twitter

Photo from Twitter

Photo from Twitter

Fans love seeing these two idols support each other, especially despite being from two different groups, both with a lot of popularity. Even with the disbandment of Wanna One, this friendship does not seem like it will be going anywhere any time soon. Let's support these Idols and their friendship!

By Bongbong and Malina Fairchild voomvoomk@gmail.com

앱에서만 제공되는 편의 기능
  • · 로그인하면 AD Free! 뉴스를 광고없이 더 깔끔하게
  • · 속보는 물론 구독한 최신 콘텐트까지! 알림을 더 빠르게
  • · 나에게 딱 맞는 앱 경험! 맞춤 환경으로 더 편리하게
Innovation Lab
2024 아트 & 패션 트렌드 보고서
2024 아트 & 패션 트렌드 보고서

Posted by 더 하이엔드

영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다
영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다

Posted by SIMMONS

인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래
인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래

Posted by 더존비즈온

K, 도쿄에 상륙하다
K, 도쿄에 상륙하다

Posted by iLab 오리지널

2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정
2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정

Posted by 더 하이엔드

개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드
개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드

Posted by 더 하이엔드

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT