1 읽는 중

글자크기 설정

글자크기 설정 시 다른 기사의 본문도
동일하게 적용됩니다.

사회

"Need to Go to Work Afterwards" BTS's Heartbreaking Acceptance Speech

중앙일보

입력

Photo from YouTube &#39;힐링이슈&#39; YouTube &#39;방아방아&#39; Yonhap News Joongang Ilbo KPPA

Photo from YouTube &#39;힐링이슈&#39; YouTube &#39;방아방아&#39; Yonhap News Joongang Ilbo KPPA

BTS received the Grand Prize or Daesang at the High One Seoul Music Awards, but revealed that they did not have the luxury to enjoy it as they needed to go straight to work on their next album.

Fans worry that the BTS members are overworking themselves...

Photo from Twitter BTS Official

Photo from Twitter BTS Official

Photo from Joongang Ilbo

Photo from Joongang Ilbo

This past Tuesday, on the 15th of January High One held the 2019 Seoul Music Awards at the Gocheok Skydome. On this day BTS received a total of three awards including the Bonsang and the Best Album Award.

Photo from Yonhap News

Photo from Yonhap News

Photo from KPPA

Photo from KPPA

After the awards were announced each of the BTS members made a short acceptance speech starting with the leader, RM. After they expressed their gratitude and declared their resolutions in the next year, the MC
Sin Dongyeop asked the team "What will you guys be doing afterwards?"

Photo from YouTube &#39;힐링이슈&#39;

Photo from YouTube &#39;힐링이슈&#39;

At this question, Suga came up to the mike and explained that "because we are currently working on our next album, we probably need to go do work afterwards." At this, fans let out a frustration-filled roar, as if they felt it was unfair for the seven stars of the day.

Photo from YouTube &#39;방아방아&#39;

Photo from YouTube &#39;방아방아&#39;

Photo from YouTube &#39;방아방아&#39;

Photo from YouTube &#39;방아방아&#39;

BTS, who had ridden on a wave of popularity this last year racked up, quite literally, a total of fifty-one awards. This was a result of their passion towards music and their sweat and determination. To this hardworking group many netizens sent cheers of encouragement, "They have a perfect pro mentality," "They deserve all the awards they got!" "I just hope they don't overwork themselves." Though they can try, it is no surprise these international superstars barely have the time to catch their breath--even after receiving their award.

By Bongbong and SongGirl voomvoomk@gmail.com

앱에서만 제공되는 편의 기능
  • · 로그인하면 AD Free! 뉴스를 광고없이 더 깔끔하게
  • · 속보는 물론 구독한 최신 콘텐트까지! 알림을 더 빠르게
  • · 나에게 딱 맞는 앱 경험! 맞춤 환경으로 더 편리하게
Innovation Lab
2024 아트 & 패션 트렌드 보고서
2024 아트 & 패션 트렌드 보고서

Posted by 더 하이엔드

영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다
영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다

Posted by SIMMONS

인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래
인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래

Posted by 더존비즈온

K, 도쿄에 상륙하다
K, 도쿄에 상륙하다

Posted by iLab 오리지널

2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정
2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정

Posted by 더 하이엔드

개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드
개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드

Posted by 더 하이엔드

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT