사회

Firework Set off In Front of Idols and Made Them Frightened

중앙일보

입력

Photo from online community

Photo from online community

On the 15th, 2019 Seoul Music Awards took place.
While lots of good performances have gained traction from K-pop fans, there is one thing that people have been displeased with.

They could be injured

Gif from online community

Gif from online community

This is that firework was set off right next to where k-pop artists were seated. The idols who were there are known to be Seventeen, TWICE, Monsta X, and iKon. The firecracker in question went off when the idols least expected it.

When it happened, Jungyeon and Nayeon ran out of their seats out of fright. Dahyeon blocked Sana's head while being taken aback. Also, a fan who was at the site said Kihyun of Monsta X dusted another idol's clothes as if there was something wrong with the outfit due to the firework.

Gif from online community

Gif from online community

Some idols started dusting their heads and clothes off while some coughed and tried to wave off the smoke.

Fans are infuriated at Seoul Music Awards for being overly insensitive to safety since this incident might have led to a disaster that idols could have ended up sustaining actual physical damage at worst.

No artist has been reported to have been injured. However, this is just terrifying that proper safety measures should be implemented and should never happen again.

By Bongbong and Jay Yoo voomvoomk@gmail.com

