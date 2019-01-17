1 읽는 중

글자크기 설정

글자크기 설정 시 다른 기사의 본문도
동일하게 적용됩니다.

사회

PHOTO: Let's Learn About JUNGKOOK's Cute Habits

중앙일보

입력

업데이트

Photo from online community

Photo from online community

Every human being that exists on Earth probably has their own habits whatever they may be. It is quite obvious that even internationally famous idols are not an exception. Among the idols, BTS's Jungkook has a number of habits that have been spotted by fans. Since there are multiple of them, we have selected only a few to share with you guys.

How come they are all cute?!

Now, let's cut to the chase and take a look at them!

1. Covering his nose

First one is that whenever Jungkook yawns, he always covers his nose instead of his mouth. Jungkook mentioned this habit in an interview, saying that he hadn't realized it until his fans told him about it.

Photo from online community

Photo from online community

Photo from online community

Photo from online community

Photo from online community

Photo from online community

2. The drooped hands

His hands droop when he feels like doing it. It is unknown why he puts up his hands like this, but it is presumed that this certain position might be the most comfortable for his hands. Fans often say that he looks like a rabbit with his hands in front of his torso. No wonder a rabbit is an animal that Jungkook represents!

Photo from online community

Photo from online community

Photo from online community

Photo from online community

Photo from online community

Photo from online community

Photo from online community

Photo from online community

Photo from online community

Photo from online community

3. Touching his fuzz

This one seems to be one of the most frequently witnessed habits of his. It is that he involuntarily touches his fuzz on his face. This one is also mentioned in the interview that he said about the first habit. How surprising is it that he didn't even know about this when he always does it!

Photo from online community

Photo from online community

Photo from online community

Photo from online community

Photo from online community

Photo from online community

Photo from online community

Photo from online community

Photo from online community

Photo from online community

Photo from online community

Photo from online community

Photo from online community

Photo from online community

Photo from online community

Photo from online community

Photo from online community

Photo from online community

Photo from online community

Photo from online community

4. Sitting on hyungs' laps

As the youngest member of the team, Jungkook seems to enjoy sitting on other members' laps when they are together. The hyungs seem that they are so used to the golden maknae taking a seat on them. They do look like actual brothers!

Photo from online community

Photo from online community

Photo from online community

Photo from online community

Photo from online community

Photo from online community

Photo from online community

Photo from online community

Photo from online community

Photo from online community

Photo from online community

Photo from online community

Photo from online community

Photo from online community

Photo from online community

Photo from online community

5. Wiping the sweat off his face with the back of his hand

As an idol who has to do performances that require lots of powerful moves, which are physically demanding, he sweats quite often. So when he sweats, he uses the back of his hands to wipe the sweat off his face instead of using his palms or fingers as some other people do. It may have something to do with makeups that he puts on. As you can see, he gently taps the part where it perspires.

Photo from online community

Photo from online community

Photo from online community

Photo from online community

Photo from online community

Photo from online community

Photo from online community

Photo from online community

Photo from online community

Photo from online community

Photo from online community

Photo from online community

Photo from online community

Photo from online community

Photo from online community

Photo from online community

Photo from online community

Photo from online community

Photo from online community

Photo from online community

Photo from online community

Photo from online community

Photo from online community

Photo from online community

6. Checking his hands after wiping the tears with them

During performances or at awards, there were some moments where he shed tears. Right after he wept, he always checked his hands to see the teardrops that he wiped with his hands. Chances are that Jungkook will more be spotted doing this in the future since BTS is likely to be in more of situations where they get touched and burst out crying.

Photo from online community

Photo from online community

Photo from online community

Photo from online community

Photo from online community

Photo from online community

Photo from online community

Photo from online community

Photo from online community

Photo from online community

7. Poking his temple with his index finger

Whenever he has to think of something or bring back some memories. he tends to poke his temple with his index finger. Maybe it helps him trace back in memory? Anyways, what matters the most is that it's so cute!

Photo from online community

Photo from online community

Photo from online community

Photo from online community

Photo from online community

Photo from online community

Photo from online community

Photo from online community

Photo from online community

Photo from online community

Photo from online community

Photo from online community

8. Motioning to others to tell them to wait

This one can be found especially at fan signing events on a frequent basis. This is to convey that he needs a second or two before he is fully ready. As it is seen in the photos, fans come to take a seat in front of him while Jungkook needs a sip of water first. So he had to tell his fans to wait for a second with his hand as well as his eyes.

Photo from online community

Photo from online community

Photo from online community

Photo from online community

Photo from online community

Photo from online community

Photo from online community

Photo from online community

Photo from online community

Photo from online community

Photo from online community

Photo from online community

Photo from online community

Photo from online community

How many of Jungkook's habits did you guys know before reading this?
Remember, these are just a portion of his habits! When more of Kookie's habits are discovered, VoomVoom will let you all know!

By Bongbong and Jay Yoo voomvoomk@gmail.com

앱에서만 제공되는 편의 기능
  • · 로그인하면 AD Free! 뉴스를 광고없이 더 깔끔하게
  • · 속보는 물론 구독한 최신 콘텐트까지! 알림을 더 빠르게
  • · 나에게 딱 맞는 앱 경험! 맞춤 환경으로 더 편리하게
Innovation Lab
2024 아트 & 패션 트렌드 보고서
2024 아트 & 패션 트렌드 보고서

Posted by 더 하이엔드

영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다
영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다

Posted by SIMMONS

인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래
인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래

Posted by 더존비즈온

K, 도쿄에 상륙하다
K, 도쿄에 상륙하다

Posted by iLab 오리지널

2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정
2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정

Posted by 더 하이엔드

개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드
개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드

Posted by 더 하이엔드

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT