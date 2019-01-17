PHOTO: Let's Learn About JUNGKOOK's Cute Habits

Every human being that exists on Earth probably has their own habits whatever they may be. It is quite obvious that even internationally famous idols are not an exception. Among the idols, BTS's Jungkook has a number of habits that have been spotted by fans. Since there are multiple of them, we have selected only a few to share with you guys.

How come they are all cute?!

Now, let's cut to the chase and take a look at them!

1. Covering his nose

First one is that whenever Jungkook yawns, he always covers his nose instead of his mouth. Jungkook mentioned this habit in an interview, saying that he hadn't realized it until his fans told him about it.

2. The drooped hands

His hands droop when he feels like doing it. It is unknown why he puts up his hands like this, but it is presumed that this certain position might be the most comfortable for his hands. Fans often say that he looks like a rabbit with his hands in front of his torso. No wonder a rabbit is an animal that Jungkook represents!

3. Touching his fuzz

This one seems to be one of the most frequently witnessed habits of his. It is that he involuntarily touches his fuzz on his face. This one is also mentioned in the interview that he said about the first habit. How surprising is it that he didn't even know about this when he always does it!

4. Sitting on hyungs' laps

As the youngest member of the team, Jungkook seems to enjoy sitting on other members' laps when they are together. The hyungs seem that they are so used to the golden maknae taking a seat on them. They do look like actual brothers!

5. Wiping the sweat off his face with the back of his hand

As an idol who has to do performances that require lots of powerful moves, which are physically demanding, he sweats quite often. So when he sweats, he uses the back of his hands to wipe the sweat off his face instead of using his palms or fingers as some other people do. It may have something to do with makeups that he puts on. As you can see, he gently taps the part where it perspires.

6. Checking his hands after wiping the tears with them

During performances or at awards, there were some moments where he shed tears. Right after he wept, he always checked his hands to see the teardrops that he wiped with his hands. Chances are that Jungkook will more be spotted doing this in the future since BTS is likely to be in more of situations where they get touched and burst out crying.

7. Poking his temple with his index finger

Whenever he has to think of something or bring back some memories. he tends to poke his temple with his index finger. Maybe it helps him trace back in memory? Anyways, what matters the most is that it's so cute!

8. Motioning to others to tell them to wait

This one can be found especially at fan signing events on a frequent basis. This is to convey that he needs a second or two before he is fully ready. As it is seen in the photos, fans come to take a seat in front of him while Jungkook needs a sip of water first. So he had to tell his fans to wait for a second with his hand as well as his eyes.

How many of Jungkook's habits did you guys know before reading this?

Remember, these are just a portion of his habits! When more of Kookie's habits are discovered, VoomVoom will let you all know!

By Bongbong and Jay Yoo voomvoomk@gmail.com

