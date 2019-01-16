1 읽는 중

글자크기 설정

글자크기 설정 시 다른 기사의 본문도
동일하게 적용됩니다.

사회

BTS Takes Home 3 Awards at 28th Seoul Music Awards

중앙일보

입력

Photo from Twitter @BTS_twt, Youtube Screenshot

Photo from Twitter @BTS_twt, Youtube Screenshot

BTS walked away from the 28th Seoul Music Awards yesterday, January 15th, at Gocheok SkyDome with three more awards to add to their ever-growing collection.

They've done it again!!

방탄소년단이 15일 서울 고척 스카이돔에서 열린 &#39;제28회 하이원 서울가요대상&#39; 시상식에서 본상을 수상한 후 소감을 밝히고 있다. 제28회 하이원 서울가요대상은 KBS드라마와 KBS조이, KBS W 등을 통해 생중계 되며 빵야TV를 통해 전세계에 온라인 모바일 생중계 된다. 2019. 1. 15. 최승섭기자 thunder@sportsseoul.com

방탄소년단이 15일 서울 고척 스카이돔에서 열린 &#39;제28회 하이원 서울가요대상&#39; 시상식에서 본상을 수상한 후 소감을 밝히고 있다. 제28회 하이원 서울가요대상은 KBS드라마와 KBS조이, KBS W 등을 통해 생중계 되며 빵야TV를 통해 전세계에 온라인 모바일 생중계 된다. 2019. 1. 15. 최승섭기자 thunder@sportsseoul.com

Each time the group was called to win another award, the crowd went crazy. There must have been many ARMYs in the audience, there to support their boys and congratulate them on the spot. BTS was awarded the Grand Prize Daesang, Best Album, and a Bongsang award.

Photo from KBS Screenshot

Photo from KBS Screenshot

RM was first to take the mic after receiving the Daesang award and address the crowd. "Thank you to our fans from the bottom of our hearts for presenting this prize to us for a second time, when even receiving it just one time is hard enough for any artist. I don't know if you'll believe me, but we BTS are your fans. Your stories, voices, and energy give us the inspiration for our work." He told their fans to think of all the performances that they have done thus far as a fan letter towards all their fans, and also said, "We are each other's fans and each other's idols."

Next, Jungkook said "I want to say thank you to our leader, RM. If it wasn't for hyung, I wouldn't be in BTS. And thank you to all our fans who help us realize how precious life is.

Jimin then picked up the mic, saying, "I'll work harder this year to make you all happier. Thank you, I love you!" At the reception of the Bonsang, he expressed his love to ARMY by saying "Borahae!" and pointing at his purple hair.

Additionally, J-Hope mentioned the album they are working on currently during his acceptance speech for the Best Album award. "We ask for your anticipation as we are working on a cool new album to get the 2019 Best Album award!"

[포토]BTS 제이홉, 미소 가득 엄지척

[포토]BTS 제이홉, 미소 가득 엄지척

Each of the members had time at least once to express their love and thanks to ARMY and the people who helped them come so far. Their new album dates have not been released and there is still relatively little information besides a few mentions here and there, but ARMY can be expecting a new album sometime this year.

Congratulations once again to BTS and all the other prize winners!

By Bongbong and Malina Fairchild voomvoomk@gmail.com

앱에서만 제공되는 편의 기능
  • · 로그인하면 AD Free! 뉴스를 광고없이 더 깔끔하게
  • · 속보는 물론 구독한 최신 콘텐트까지! 알림을 더 빠르게
  • · 나에게 딱 맞는 앱 경험! 맞춤 환경으로 더 편리하게
Innovation Lab
2024 아트 & 패션 트렌드 보고서
2024 아트 & 패션 트렌드 보고서

Posted by 더 하이엔드

영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다
영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다

Posted by SIMMONS

인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래
인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래

Posted by 더존비즈온

K, 도쿄에 상륙하다
K, 도쿄에 상륙하다

Posted by iLab 오리지널

2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정
2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정

Posted by 더 하이엔드

개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드
개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드

Posted by 더 하이엔드

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT