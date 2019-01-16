1 읽는 중

글자크기 설정

글자크기 설정 시 다른 기사의 본문도
동일하게 적용됩니다.

사회

Another TXT Member Is Revealed, Being The First Biracial Idol From BIGHIT

중앙일보

입력

Photo from BigHit Twitter

Photo from BigHit Twitter

On the 15th, BigHit posted a new video on its Youtube channel that discloses the new member of TXT that people have been looking forward to.

A new member alert! He sure looks amazing!

Hueningkai, a 16-year-old boy born in the U.S is the name of the new member. The TXT's newly introduced member is known to be the first biracial artist who is set to make debut in BigHit with his father being American and his mother being Korean.

In the clip revealed which is entitled Introduction Film - What do you do, the Korean-American boy radiates refreshing and invigorating charm.

Hueningkai walks around various parts of a city such as a park, a convenience store and so on, showing an innocent and untainted image.

In the photos uncased on BigHit's official Twitter account, the soon-to-be star has an unrevealing look on his face both in black-and-white and colored photos, captivating his potential fans.

The video has garnered approximately 3.4 million views in just 10 hours so far, proving K-pop fans' high anticipation on the BigHit's second boy band.

By Bongbong and Jay Yoo voomvoomk@gmail.com

앱에서만 제공되는 편의 기능
  • · 로그인하면 AD Free! 뉴스를 광고없이 더 깔끔하게
  • · 속보는 물론 구독한 최신 콘텐트까지! 알림을 더 빠르게
  • · 나에게 딱 맞는 앱 경험! 맞춤 환경으로 더 편리하게
Innovation Lab
2024 아트 & 패션 트렌드 보고서
2024 아트 & 패션 트렌드 보고서

Posted by 더 하이엔드

영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다
영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다

Posted by SIMMONS

인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래
인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래

Posted by 더존비즈온

K, 도쿄에 상륙하다
K, 도쿄에 상륙하다

Posted by iLab 오리지널

2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정
2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정

Posted by 더 하이엔드

개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드
개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드

Posted by 더 하이엔드

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT