What BTS JIMIN Said That Caused the Whole Nagoya Dome to Suddenly Become Silent

BTS recently finished their LOVE YOURSELF Tour in Japan last Sunday on the 13th of January. Towards the end of the concert, BTS Jimin took the courage to speak to his fans that had gathered at the Nagoya Dome in their native language when he ended up saying something completely different.

Not perfect, yet the message conveyed all the same

BTS world renown for holding the largest fandom in the world, much of which is due greatly in part of their massive fandom in Japan. Thus, BTS has had several attempts of speaking to their fans in Japanese in the past, preparing what they were going to say and practicing the foreign tongue, all so that they could communicate their words directly to their fans without a translator.

Jimin was no different on this occasion. He began courageously and confidently, pronouncing each foreign word with precision and taking in the roar of the audience at the pleasure of hearing Jimin speak in their native tongue. Jimin continued until suddenly, the huge Nagoya dorm went silent, which held for a couple of seconds.

It was then Jimin realized he had said something wrong. He smiled shyly and looked towards their translator who corrected him through the mike. Though the audience still cheered in encouragement, Jimin laughed with embarrassment and bent down to hit the ground as if to express his frustration at having made a mistake.

Jimin had actually wanted to say "Though I have so many things I want to say, I will only say one thing," Jimin had said, "Though I have so many things I want to say, I will only tell one person."

Despite the mistake, fans seemed to understand the heart behind Jimin's message. Many netizens and fans, no need to say for those who were present, praised Jimin highly for the attempt. "Jimin's response is so cute," one comment said, while another fondly exclaimed the wonder at having hushed the whole dome, "This is just crazy."

By Bongbong and SongGirl voomvoomk@gmail.com

