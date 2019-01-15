1 읽는 중

글자크기 설정

글자크기 설정 시 다른 기사의 본문도
동일하게 적용됩니다.

사회

What BTS JIMIN Said That Caused the Whole Nagoya Dome to Suddenly Become Silent

중앙일보

입력

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

BTS recently finished their LOVE YOURSELF Tour in Japan last Sunday on the 13th of January. Towards the end of the concert, BTS Jimin took the courage to speak to his fans that had gathered at the Nagoya Dome in their native language when he ended up saying something completely different.

Not perfect, yet the message conveyed all the same

BTS world renown for holding the largest fandom in the world, much of which is due greatly in part of their massive fandom in Japan. Thus, BTS has had several attempts of speaking to their fans in Japanese in the past, preparing what they were going to say and practicing the foreign tongue, all so that they could communicate their words directly to their fans without a translator.

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

Jimin was no different on this occasion. He began courageously and confidently, pronouncing each foreign word with precision and taking in the roar of the audience at the pleasure of hearing Jimin speak in their native tongue. Jimin continued until suddenly, the huge Nagoya dorm went silent, which held for a couple of seconds.

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

It was then Jimin realized he had said something wrong. He smiled shyly and looked towards their translator who corrected him through the mike. Though the audience still cheered in encouragement, Jimin laughed with embarrassment and bent down to hit the ground as if to express his frustration at having made a mistake.

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

Jimin had actually wanted to say "Though I have so many things I want to say, I will only say one thing," Jimin had said, "Though I have so many things I want to say, I will only tell one person."

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

Despite the mistake, fans seemed to understand the heart behind Jimin's message. Many netizens and fans, no need to say for those who were present, praised Jimin highly for the attempt. "Jimin's response is so cute," one comment said, while another fondly exclaimed the wonder at having hushed the whole dome, "This is just crazy."

By Bongbong and SongGirl voomvoomk@gmail.com

앱에서만 제공되는 편의 기능
  • · 로그인하면 AD Free! 뉴스를 광고없이 더 깔끔하게
  • · 속보는 물론 구독한 최신 콘텐트까지! 알림을 더 빠르게
  • · 나에게 딱 맞는 앱 경험! 맞춤 환경으로 더 편리하게
Innovation Lab
2024 아트 & 패션 트렌드 보고서
2024 아트 & 패션 트렌드 보고서

Posted by 더 하이엔드

영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다
영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다

Posted by SIMMONS

인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래
인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래

Posted by 더존비즈온

K, 도쿄에 상륙하다
K, 도쿄에 상륙하다

Posted by iLab 오리지널

2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정
2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정

Posted by 더 하이엔드

개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드
개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드

Posted by 더 하이엔드

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT