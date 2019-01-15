1 읽는 중

글자크기 설정

글자크기 설정 시 다른 기사의 본문도
동일하게 적용됩니다.

사회

TWICE Little Sister Group? JYP Confirms Upcoming Debut of All New Girl Group

중앙일보

입력

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

JYP Entertainment announced that they were letting out an all-new girl group. "We have completed the filming of the M/V," JYP explained, and is all but waiting to set a debut date.

Who will they be? Let's take a look at some runner up candidates!

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

As one of the three major idol production labels in the country JYP Entertainment has had a history of producing successful idol groups. From WONDER GIRLS, who was the first K-pop group to make entry into Billboard, MISS A, and TWICE, each girl group has enjoyed high levels of success. Thus, it is no wonder JYP's newest girl group is receiving high levels of attention.

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

Though JYP has yet to reveal the members, many taking guesses as to who these lucky girls might be. OF the possible candidates, the figures deemed most likely to be included are Sin Ryujin, who came in first place in JTBC's idol program MIX NINE, Huang Yeji who appeared in SBS's star-making program, The Fan, and last, but not least, Lee Chaeryeong, who appeared in the Mnet survival program SIXTEEN that produced TWICE. These three ladies are viewed as the most highly likely candidates to be included in JYP's newly debuting girl group.

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

Specifically for Lee Chaeryeong, this debut would make her an active idol at the same time as her sister Lee Chearyeon. The two sisters first appeared on the show K-Pop Star and later competed with each other in SIXTEEN. The older sister Lee Chaeryeong later switched labels and debuted through Mnent's Produce 48 as IZ*ONE, and if Lee Chaeryeong also debuts, the two sisters would be actively working in separate idol groups.

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

Huang Yeji, who appeared in The Fan has also garnered much attention, with an already active little fan group, even before her debut. Performing up to three times on the show, Huang Yeji showed herself to be a capable dancer and singer with that extra flair to be a star. Though she dropped out in the middle, her appearance was able to confirm. both to herself and the world her potential as an idol.

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

Who will be the next all new girl group to sweep these times?

By Bongbong and SongGirl voomvoomk@gmail.com

앱에서만 제공되는 편의 기능
  • · 로그인하면 AD Free! 뉴스를 광고없이 더 깔끔하게
  • · 속보는 물론 구독한 최신 콘텐트까지! 알림을 더 빠르게
  • · 나에게 딱 맞는 앱 경험! 맞춤 환경으로 더 편리하게
Innovation Lab
2024 아트 & 패션 트렌드 보고서
2024 아트 & 패션 트렌드 보고서

Posted by 더 하이엔드

영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다
영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다

Posted by SIMMONS

인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래
인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래

Posted by 더존비즈온

K, 도쿄에 상륙하다
K, 도쿄에 상륙하다

Posted by iLab 오리지널

2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정
2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정

Posted by 더 하이엔드

개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드
개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드

Posted by 더 하이엔드

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT