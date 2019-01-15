"Walking Chanel" BTS V Pulls Off Chanel Earrings in Dramatic Blue Hair

BTS V has reappeared with fiery blue hair like that of a Powerade and looking better in it than Aquaman ever could.

This guy catches us off guard and leaves us short of breath each time

Last Saturday, on the 12th of January, BTS commenced their "LOVE YOURSELF" Tour in Nagoya Japan. BTS V made an appearance with flaming blue hair that captured the attention of the audience. It was a bright, neon color, looking almost aflame in the light of the stadium.

Though it wasn't an easy color to match, BTS V rocked the new look, as he did with any of his daring fashion feats. Another noticeable fashion feature besides his hair that day, was his earrings. Donning signature Chanel earrings what was remarkable was not the earrings itself, but the color of the earrings. Lined with blue cubics, Taehyung made a bold fashion statement by wearing earrings that matched his hair color.

This has not been the first time BTS V made such a fashion choice. Last year during the end of the year MAMA concert, V appeared, almost literally, aflame in glowing red hair. The main feature of this look, however, was not his hair color but the clothes and the Chanel earrings that, you bet, matched his hair. With a flowery shirt, baby pink suit, and earrings lined with red ruby-like cubics,

Even in what could be an overwhelming dress code, V had left the audience completely breathless with his stunning beauty. Called the "Human Chanel" or the "Walking Chanel," many uphold BTS V, not only as the quintessential K-pop idol figure, but also the paradigm fashion icon of his generation. From clothes to jewelry to hair, you can trust V to put his all (literally) into showcasing the somewhat outrageous, yet stunning look to captivate the audience.

By Bongbong and SongGirl voomvoomk@gmail.com

