BLACKPINK LISA Has the Most Instagram Followers in Korea!!

A member of BLACKPINK has recorded the most amount of Instagram followers for a female celebrity in Korea. That member is Lisa.

Uploading every picture "As If It's Her Last"!

As of the time this article is going up, Lisa has over 13 million followers on her personal Instagram account. The other three BLACKPINK members also have quite the fandom, with all of them having over 10 million followers.

Lisa started her Instagram just last year on June 15th, when she added her first picture of her and the other BLACKPINK members. In just seven short months, she reached the top spot in celebrity Instagram accounts in Korea.

She uploaded her most recent post this morning, January 15th, during the wee hours of the night here in Korea. BLACKPINK recently came back from their BLACKPINK IN YOUR AREA concert in Bangkok, and she wrote a heartfelt message to all her fans back in Thailand, thanking them for welcoming her and the other members during their short stay. It was an emotional time for all of the members, especially Lisa, as she finally got to visit her home country after working so hard and becoming an Idol in Korea. Of course, the pictures of her were also beautiful as always!

If you have not already, why not go visit Lisa's official Instagram for yourself and browse through all the lovely pictures?

By Bongbong and Malina Fairchild voomvoomk@gmail.com