1 읽는 중

글자크기 설정

글자크기 설정 시 다른 기사의 본문도
동일하게 적용됩니다.

사회

South Korean President MOON Mentions BTS At New Year Press Conference

중앙일보

입력

Photo from online community and JTBC screenshot

Photo from online community and JTBC screenshot

A few days ago, on the 10th, South Korean President Moon held a new year press conference.

Even the president gives credit to BTS!

During the speech, he talked about his plans for this year in a resolute manner. As he pointed out social issues that the nation had confronted last year to talk about how he is going to manage to make progress, he mentioned BTS while discussing his plans of making Korean culture become an industry of the future.

He said, "I will try for our culture to become an industry of the future. People around the globe are enthusiastic about Korean contents such as K-pop as well as K-drama, not to mention BTS" "These are the potentials of our culture" "I will foster an environment where creators compete fairly and squarely and get proper treatment that they deserve so that emergence of another BTS, and the third Korean wave is practical "

With even the president recognizing the globally popular boy band at the new year press conference, how BTS is going to positively influence Korean culture in the future is highly anticipated.

By Bongbong and Jay Yoo voomvoomk@gmail.com

앱에서만 제공되는 편의 기능
  • · 로그인하면 AD Free! 뉴스를 광고없이 더 깔끔하게
  • · 속보는 물론 구독한 최신 콘텐트까지! 알림을 더 빠르게
  • · 나에게 딱 맞는 앱 경험! 맞춤 환경으로 더 편리하게
Innovation Lab
2024 아트 & 패션 트렌드 보고서
2024 아트 & 패션 트렌드 보고서

Posted by 더 하이엔드

영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다
영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다

Posted by SIMMONS

인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래
인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래

Posted by 더존비즈온

K, 도쿄에 상륙하다
K, 도쿄에 상륙하다

Posted by iLab 오리지널

2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정
2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정

Posted by 더 하이엔드

개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드
개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드

Posted by 더 하이엔드

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT