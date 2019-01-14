1 읽는 중

글자크기 설정

글자크기 설정 시 다른 기사의 본문도
동일하게 적용됩니다.

사회

What Would BTS Say To Themselves From 2013?

중앙일보

입력

Photo from online community and Mnet screenshot

Photo from online community and Mnet screenshot

At the 600th episode of M Countdown, BTS had time to reminisce about the past when it had been not so long since they made their debut.

They must be so proud of themselves

When asked what they would say to their past selves from 2013, Suga started off by saying, "If I were to say something to them, I would say 'I know you guys are going through a rough patch, but hang in there...'" he continued, "You all will be world stars, topping the Billboard chart and even speak at UN".

Jungkook chimed in saying, "If they hear something like this, they will go crazy" Suga assented to it by replying "Right. They will be like 'stop the nonsense'".

Then Jungkook said, "I think the reason why we can be here is that we did well back then". RM also engaged in the convo saying, "I would say 'Are you guys happy? then that's it'" "I'm glad that you guys are healthy" he said.

This brief and simple letter by one of the most successful boy bands in the world to their past selves comes across as somewhat touching since what they said implied how struggling it was for them to get through the past years as a boy band who had barely gotten attention from the public, to begin with.

Even as the most sought after idol group themselves at the moment, they were not able to predict how big they were going to make it. Considering how much endeavor they had to make to be where they are right now, BTS must be beyond proud of themselves for riding the hard times out and making their marks.

By Bongbong and Jay Yoo voomvoomk@gmail.com

앱에서만 제공되는 편의 기능
  • · 로그인하면 AD Free! 뉴스를 광고없이 더 깔끔하게
  • · 속보는 물론 구독한 최신 콘텐트까지! 알림을 더 빠르게
  • · 나에게 딱 맞는 앱 경험! 맞춤 환경으로 더 편리하게
Innovation Lab
2024 아트 & 패션 트렌드 보고서
2024 아트 & 패션 트렌드 보고서

Posted by 더 하이엔드

영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다
영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다

Posted by SIMMONS

인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래
인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래

Posted by 더존비즈온

K, 도쿄에 상륙하다
K, 도쿄에 상륙하다

Posted by iLab 오리지널

2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정
2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정

Posted by 더 하이엔드

개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드
개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드

Posted by 더 하이엔드

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT