PHOTOS: "I Still Remember His Eyes" BTS JIN's Account of When He First Saw BTS JUNGKOOK

The eldest BTS member, Jin, states that he clearly remembers the first meeting with the BTS's maknae, Jungkook, and that above all things it was Jungkook's eyes that are etched into his memory.

The love story of the BTS's Mat-mak (Eldest-Youngest) pair

This is the story of the relationship between Jin and Jungkook, the eldest hyung and the youngest makane also known in Korean as the mat-mak pair of the group.

When they first met, Jin was a twenty-year old (Korean age) college student,who joined the team through street casting. Two days after he was cast into the group, fifteen year old Jungkook, who was only in middle school at the time, also moved to Seoul to start a new life as a trainee.

When Jin went to the training room he said that he saw a young boy with deer-like eyes just sitting there all by himself. He asked who he was and Jungkook is said to have stood up and replied, "Ah! My name is Jeon Jungkook." And that's how the Jungkook who was in middle school first met Jin, the college student.

Jungkook later said that he remembered feeling very scared at the time to be all by himself in Seoul. Jin exclaims that he still cannot forget Jungkook eyes at the time.

Initially Jungkook spoke very little and even in their dormitory Jungkook is said to have showered only after all the hyungs had gone to bed. That's how shy he was.

Since he became independent at such a young age, living in Seoul had not been easy for him, and at one point he even thought of going back home to Busan.

At that time, Jin took Jungkook around and even invited Jungkook to eat with his own family. Jin showed Jungkook around Seoul and treated him like a brother. Jin later confesses that though he didn't know anything about Seoul it was all thanks to Jin-hyung who helped him out at the time that he was able to like living in Seoul.

When Jungkook went to school, Jin would drive him to school and almost literally, raise him on his back. t

Caption1: "Jungkook, this hyung is always on your side. Love Jin Happy Birthday!"

Caption2: "Can't believe this guy is almost an adult TT Our maknae is going to be an adult soon. I hope you will stay as hyung's litte brother for a long time you muscle guy."

(Yet sometimes Jungkook claims he raised Jin!)

Caption: "I raised you from when I was fifteen and you're twenty-six now!"

In this way, Jungkook received the love of his six hyungs and safely made it through his debut and into an adult...but it seems as if Jin was always a little sad to see his muscle guy become an adult.

This was the story of the college student who incidentally met a middle school kid and raised him to be his best friend.

Caption: Hobby - to play around with Jungkook

To mat-hyung Jin, Jungkook will always be his little brother and best friend.

By Bongbong and SongGirl voomvoomk@gmail.com

