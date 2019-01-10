1 읽는 중

Why BTS JIN Cried After First Performance?

중앙일보

입력

Photo from Mnet screenshot and BigHit YouTube channel

Photo from Mnet screenshot and BigHit YouTube channel

At the latest episode of M Countdown, BTS reacted to the debut performance they had at M Countdown which is a throwback to almost 6 years ago.

It's nothing to be embarrassed of, it made who he is now!

While watching the video, J-Hope brought up a story when Jin burst out weeping backstage because of a mistake that he made on stage.

At a radio show a few years ago, Jin talked about it. He said, "I have an excuse. It was okay during the rehearsal, but when I got on stage to perform in front of audiences, my pants kept falling down at a part where I had to jump up and down. So I got very distracted and the rest is history".

He also said that he felt bad about himself for slipping up because that was the first performance that they had prepared for a long time.

In the episode of M Countdown, when J-Hope talked about it, Jin said, "I've blotted it out so stop talking about it".

Fans who heard the story said, "It breaks my heart that Jin cried" "Mistakes made who Jin is now".

By Bongbong and Jay Yoo voomvoomk@gmail.com

