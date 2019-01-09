"WANNA ONE Forever" Exhibition: Fans' Last Chance to Say Goodbye

Eleven member group WANNA ONE, who have finally reached the end of their appointed time, opt to say their last goodbyes with their last concert "Therefore" scheduled to be held on the 24th to the 27th and a large scale exhibition commemorating the total of 512 days that WANNA ONE has been together.

The last final is called "forever."

The exhibition opens on the first of February for a whole month at the Haneul Park SangSang Space Museum, I-Park Mall, Yongsan. Called, the WANNA ONE Forever Exhibition, the exhibition will not only showcase WANNA ONE goods and photos, but will also utilize motion graphics, projection mapping, interaction and interactive design, and other cutting edge media technology to display WANNA ONE's special moments with their fans.

For the singalong stage there will be eleven extra long screens with a height of 8m/7000inches so fans can take in the panorama of WANNA ONE's career with the highest quality screen experience. Unlike the average 2-D exhibition, with this wide screen motion graphic project fans will be able to watch the digital clips with a "Full HD 4K Laser Projector."

The producer for the WANNA ONE Forever Exhibition, Yoo Changwon remarked on what he thought to be the importance of this project and his determination to make it a good one. "Though WANNA ONE's time was short, they received much love. We have tried our best to put on display as many still undisclosed information as we could and thought long and hard over how to best portray each member. As important this event is for both fans and stars alike to commemorate their time together we want to do our best for the highest quality exhibition."

The exhibition is to be open from eleven in the morning to nine in the evening with a total of ten intervals each lasting fifty minutes. Three hundred people may enter at each interval and the entrance fee is 15,000 Korean Won, equating to approximately 13 US dollars. Many expect this expectation not only to bring closure to the fans who have loved them, but also for the stars themselves, as a final goodbye before moving on to the next stages of their lives.

By Bongbong and SongGirl voomvoomk@gmail.com

