BTS V Shows Up On Textbook As Representative Figure For Singer

V is known to be on a new elementary school textbook designated by Kyunggi Office of Education.

Nobody is more qualified than he is now!

On the textbook, V is introduced as a person who represents a singer in a section where they cover different kinds of walks of life. The photo of V that is used in the book is a photo that he was taken at 2018 Golden Disc Awards when he responded to his fans by waving at them with his two arms in the air.

Until last year, Psy had been taking the place with a photo of him doing the horse dance. However, in the revised edition this year, it has been replaced with V.

BTS has been on textbooks a number of times as a group in the past. But what makes the V's appearance on the textbook more special is the fact that it is the first time for a BTS member to be on a textbook by himself without other members as a group.

Fans have shown enthusiastic reactions saying "This is awesome!" "I'm so proud" "He deserves to be on textbooks" and so on.

