K-Pop Fans Are Raging Against Greek Celebs' Disparaging Remarks On K-Pop Boy Bands

중앙일보

입력

Photo from online community

Recently, a Greek show is embroiled in controversy due to an MC and guests' remarks on BTS and EXO's appearances.

She said, "Is he even a man?" ... This is downright wrong

A show called Eutixeite covered a topic about the most handsome men in 2018. As many of the fans already aware of, Jungkook, V, Sehun, and Kang Daniel were on the list.

People who were on the show called them women, as an insult implying that they lack manliness.

Katrina, an MC of the show, especially made remarks on the K-pop group members that fans found very offending such as "The red hair looks terrible" to Sehun and even said "Is he even a man?", questioning Kang Daniel's sexuality. Not only that, what the MC said about Jungkook, who took 2nd place on the ranking is even worse. She said, "Why every K-pop artist's lips are salmon colored?" "There might be handsome Koreans but objectively speaking, Koreans are all ugly".

A male guest on the show said about V, "This person is a woman to me", diminishing V's look. He even mentioned that the people who voted for him must have not seen him properly.

Soon after, Katrina has come under fire for what she said about the idols by K-pop fans who found her remarks offensive and unpleasant.

Photo from Katrina Instagram

On Instagram, Katrina posted a message saying that they were being humoristic and offered an apology. At the same time, she asked fans to stop sending her threatening comments because it is inappropriate. Also, she said that there was no intention to disrespect the boy bands' artistic talent.

Due to a shower of complaints from K-pop fans, other people who made negative comments on the show have conveyed apologies and clarified that what they said didn't stem from ill intentions.

However, it seems that the fans are still mad at the Greek celebrities, leaving comments saying that this is racist and awfully disrespectful.

By Bongbong and Jay Yoo voomvoomk@gmail.com

