WANNAONE PARK JIHOON's Official Web Page Crashes Simultaneously With Its Opening

중앙일보

입력

Photo from online community and Park Jihoon official web page

Park Jihoon, a former member of Wanna One launched his official web page on the 8th. However, due to too much simultaneous access to the page, the web page was paralyzed at the same time as its opening on the at 5:29 PM.

This shows that he is off to a good start in 2019, doesn't it?

This is known to be a rare case for a web page server to be down as soon as a web page opens. This proves the idol's immense popularity.

The web page has been restored and is now gaining traction once again from many fans with its simple, yet invigorating design just like Park Jihoon's appearance.

Photo from Park Jihoon&#39;s web page screenshot

In the official web page, diverse profile photos of Park Jihoon, schedules as well as a video of him greeting his fans visiting the web site and more can be found.

If you are a fan of his, click here find out more about Park Jihoon's official web page!

By Bongbong and Jay Yoo voomvoomk@gmail.com

