When Will BTS Make Their Next Comeback??

ARMYs are already getting anxious for some new leads for information on BTS's next album.

What is your theory?

Although there is no concrete evidence or confirmed information yet, some fans have taken to the books and researched and analyzed past photos and utterances that may have possibly hinted about a new album. In particular, there are a few different ideas floating around as to the release date of their next potential album. Let's take a look at the different theories that are floating about.

ARMYs have become even more curious as to the new comeback date after hearing J-Hope's acceptance speech at the recent Golden Disc Awards ceremony on January 6th.

During his acceptance speech, he said, "We are working on a new album as hard as we worked to receive this huge award, this Daesang. So we're asking for a lot of anticipation and love! Thank you all so much." This stirred up quite the commotion among the ARMY, as that most likely points to a comeback sometime in 2019.

Before J-Hope had even made this comment, however, fans had already started making estimates of when a new album might come out.

For one, a news article published on January 4th stated that BTS was "currently working on a new album to come out in the beginning half of the year" and "with the end of the Love Yourself series, they are working on creating a new concept. They already have the big picture mapped out, and they are now drawing out the fine details. Part of the songs to be listed on the album have already finished being recorded."

To add even more theories to the mix, fans have tried making educated guesses by examining past BTS materials. There are three main leads that people are pointing to.

First, is the writing on this train all the way back from the Run music video. There are multiple guesses possible when looking at the numbers 20219 written on the train car that RM is walking past. It could be Feb 19, 2020, Feb 20, 2019, Feb 2, 2019, Sept 12 2:00, or many other guesses. Some think it may be September 12th because it's RM's birthday, others think it may be sooner.

Another speculation comes from the barcode number of the magazine in a picture posted in September last year. If you look closely, you can see that the numbers are 0613 0527 0709. 06/13 is the date of their debut, 07/09 is the date that ARMY was born, but 05/27? Some have noted that that was the date that they rose to the top of the Billboard charts, some think it may be the date of their next comeback.

Lastly, some think it may be June 13th again, matching up to their debut from six years ago in 2013. In May back in 2016, the Bangtan Producer read a letter to BTS. In the letter, there is a part that reads "3 years later on June 12th," which would calculate to be this year in 2019. This may be pointing to a new comeback this year on either the 12th or 13th of June.

Whatever the exact date may be, fans are astonished by their Bangtan Boys, wondering if they are really even human. People commended the group, leaving comments like "Do they ever actually rest? Do they each have ten bodies?" and "They're working so hard, working on an album despite all their tours and appearances."

We will all be looking forward to more concrete news from BTS in the (hopefully) near future. When do you think they will release their comeback? Do you have any ideas of your own? Let us know in the comments below!

By Bongbong and Malina Fairchild voomvoomk@gmail.com