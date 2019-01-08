PHOTOS: RED VELVET "Looking for Luvies with Golden Hands" Hilarious Irene Photoshops

1 읽는 중

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

RED VELVET's Luvies showcase their superb or rather bizarre photoshop skills as a response to an Instagram post on RED VELVET's official account.

Golden hand Luvies...redefine "photoshop"-Get ready to see a whole new Red Velvet

Photo from RED VELVET Official Instagram Account

Photo from RED VELVET Official Instagram Account

Yeri posted a photo on RED VELVET's official Instagram of four of the five members hugging along with a caption that read "We love Reveluv" and a comment asking for a "Luvie with golden hands who can photoshop Joohyun unni into the picture."

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

Luvies responded promptly, submitting photoshopped photos that ranged from natural to cute and some, just downright hilarious. Starting with the most basic ones, here is Irene photoshopped straight in the middle, giving off the illusion that all the other members are giving Irene a big hug.

The photos slowly become more and more ridiculous...while some are entirely comical.

Here is dancing Irene.

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

Spider...Irene.

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

Winnie the Pooh Irene.

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

Irene...??

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

Of course, can't forget Red Velvet's mascot, Hatnim.

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

Here are some more from more adventurous Luvies

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

What..? LOL

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

Why hello there Irene

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

And, the most natural of them all!

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

Yeri responded to these photoshops with...enthusiasm? (That emoticon LOL) "Saw the photos...couldn't expect any less from my luvies hahaha Wow, you guys are just...lovely...Wow."

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

I can't wait for the next opportunity Luvies get to showcase their photoshop skills, can you?

By Bongbong and SongGirl voomvoomk@gmail.com

