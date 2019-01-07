1 읽는 중

BTS Is Ranked To Be The 2nd Top Artist By Album Sales

Photo from News1

BuzzAngle Music, a platform that provides music consumers with rankings based on their own criteria, recently published 2018 Report on Music Consumption. According to the rankings that were released on January 3rd, BTS has placed its name on several charts.

This is insane!

Photo from BuzzAngle

BTS's name can be found on 2nd place of Top Artists BY Album Sales chart. With Eminem taking the leading spot, many big names of the industry such as Queen and Drake are on the list as well.

Photo from BuzzAngle

Other charts that BTS has made are Top Album By Sales with their album Love Yourself: Tear as 14th, and Love Yourself: Answer as 18th. Not only that, on a chart called Top Artists By Total Consumption, BTS is on the list as 15th along with all other hot artists and groups. It sure is an exceedingly marvelous result.

Photo from BuzzAngle

With such evident proof that BTS had an immensely great and satisfying 2018 for themselves as well as for their fans, to say that BTS is highly likely to prosper this year too would be an understatement.

By Bongbong and Jay Yoo voomvoomk@gmail.com

